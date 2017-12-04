A message to Rahul: PM to meet BJP’s Amethi local body chairpersons on Dec 5

“The upcoming meeting of PM with the newly-elected chairpersons will be a message aimed at the Congress vice-president,” said a BJP leader. (Express photo by Javed Raja) “The upcoming meeting of PM with the newly-elected chairpersons will be a message aimed at the Congress vice-president,” said a BJP leader. (Express photo by Javed Raja)

The 14 newly-elected BJP mayors will get a chance to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday. Along with them will be the party’s two winning candidates from Amethi – Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi’s parliamentary constituency. The move to include Jais nagar palika parishad chairperson-elect Mahesh Pratap and Amethi nagar panchayat chairperson-elect Chandrama is being seen as “message against Rahul” ahead of the Gujarat elections. In the recently-concluded urban local body polls, the BJP won 70 nagar palika parishad chairs and 100 nagar panchayat chairs, but only these two have been invited to meet the PM.

The group, according to sources in the party, may also be taken to campaign in Gujarat. Officially, however, the BJP has denied using the opportunity to target Rahul. “Congress’s yuvraj (prince) is moving about Gujarat without caring about his own Lok Sabha constituency. The upcoming meeting of PM with the newly-elected chairpersons will be a message aimed at the Congress vice-president,” said a BJP leader.

BJP state president Mahendra Nath Pandey said, “The prime minister is a representative from UP (Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency) and is a part of team UP. Party’s newly-elected mayors had expressed their wish to celebrate the victory by meeting the PM and seek his blessing and guidance. That meeting will be on December 5.” While Mahesh Pratap could not be reached, Chandrama, who had won the seat for the fourth time, said that she had not yet received any information on the meeting. However, BJP sources said that both will meet PM on Tuesday.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and party state president Mahendra Nath Pandey, who felicitated the BJP mayor-elects on Sunday, will accompany them to Delhi. On October 10, BJP national president Amit Shah with CM Adityanath had visited Amethi to lay foundation stones of several projects and targeted Rahul in the public meeting there.

