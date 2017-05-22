A love for elephants binds generations of this mahout’s family

Khan Mohammed Sajid with Laxmi and Anarkali, the two elephants in Byculla zoo. Prashant Nadkar Khan Mohammed Sajid with Laxmi and Anarkali, the two elephants in Byculla zoo. Prashant Nadkar

IT has been a 31-year journey for Khan Mohammed Sajid, who was around 25 years old when he took over from his father Mohammed Shakir Khan and began taking care of Laxmi and Anarkali, the two elephants in the Byculla zoo. His close relationship with the intelligent and sensitive animals goes back two generations, for elephants, with a lifespan up to 80 years, sometimes tend to outlive their mahouts. Keeping the emotional connection between the elephants and Sajid’s family in mind, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation is now considering to hire his son, Saif Khan, who is currently 16 years old, to replace him after Sajid retires in another couple of years.

Even though Sajid and his family hail from the Raebareli district of Uttar Pradesh, the zoo is the only home he has ever known. “I was born in this zoo and so was my son. All the memories of our lives begin and end here. My grandfather, Mohammed Yusuf Khan, was the first to take up a job at the zoo several decades ago after which my father followed his footsteps. I saw the way my father would take care of the elephants and I was instantly drawn towards them,” he said. Sajid lives within earshot of the elephants’ enclosure to ensure that he is available in case of any emergency.

Sajid was trained under the watchful eye of his father, for eight years. “My father would always tell me that I was his son at home. At the zoo, I was a worker just like everyone else. I had to start as a cleaner before I was allowed anywhere near the elephants,” he remembered. When asked about why he chose to care for elephants over other animals in the zoo, he said, “I was always fascinated with the elephants since they are such intelligent creatures. The kind of bond one makes with an elephant is unique since no two elephants will have the same personality much like us and I loved the thrill and challenge of the job.” For instance, he said while Laxmi is more expressive about her displeasure, the other elephant Anarkali, who is now 53 years old, has a noticeably calmer attitude.

He pointed out that the first step to building a relationship with an elephant is to understand the way an elephant communicates. As if to demonstrate his point, 64-year-old Laxmi banged on the iron gate several times to ask for water. “Laxmi was my first elephant and I instantly took a liking to her. My father taught me that elephants like a stern and clear voice which they respond to. Elephants have many different ways of communicating their feelings with us and we have to understand them in order to have a conversation,” he said.

Sajid’s day begins by greeting both the elephants individually to check their mood. “I wake up at about 7 am and before I do anything, I go and meet the elephants. I feel their body temperature by touching the skin behind their ears. We can tell if they are feeling ill or are generally in a bad mood. In either of those scenarios, our first job is to call the zoo’s veterinarian and inform them. For the rest of such days, we don’t go too close to them. While we are advised to leave them alone, they are like my family and I cannot resist checking up on them once in a while,” he said. Sajid added that apart from feeding them, on days when the elephants are feeling ill, he sits near them to comfort them.

On normal days, their day begins with a bath to wash away the mud and grass the elephants toss onto their backs to remove parasites and to counter the heat. “I pour water on them and then scrub their backs. I use the husk from a tender coconut to clean their backs. The mud tends to fill in the cracks on their skin and it needs to be cleaned properly,” he said. After the bath, the elephants are fed a combination of grains including maize, jowar or Sorghum soaked overnight and mixed with jaggery along with grass. Each elephant consumes around 150 kg of food and more than 140 litres of water every day.

As Sajid nears his retirement, a couple of years ago, the BMC tried to bring in another mahout to care for the elephants. “The elephants did not accept his presence in the enclosure since their relationship with the mahout is across generations. We are thus, considering to bring in his son after he retires. Even though the son has never been inside the enclosure, elephants have a very keen sense of smell and are familiar with the boy’s scent,” said Sanjay Tripathi, director of the Byculla zoo.

Referring to the norm for the civic body’s conservancy staff that allows a staffer’s kin to take up his or her job, Tripathi said the zoo authorities had moved a proposal last year to extend the rule to the zoo staff as well. “The animals tend to form a bond with the caretaker and it is easier for them to transition to a family member since they are familiar,” he said.

For Sajid, the elephants are a part of his family and he feels a close attachment with them. “They reciprocate the kind of love you give them. On days when I am upset about something, I talk to them about it and they comfort me. I have shared all the big moments of my life like when I got married, when I had my children,” he said. He added that like all other relationships, the elephants express their displeasure as well. “If I spend too much time with one of the elephants, the other one will start huffing and puffing. During times when I have to go out of town, my uncle takes care of them and I have to tell them before I leave. They will blow out air from their trunks to express their anger. But I give them a hug and they understand,” he said.

Sajid has three daughters, aged 25, 18 and 19 years. His youngest is a 16-year-old son who is currently studying in Class IX, a prospective mahout.

