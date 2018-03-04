‘A lot of toil goes on here… We should not be insulted’

Bablu Das says the supply of traditional Bengal fish has dwindled. (Express photo by Partha Paul) Bablu Das says the supply of traditional Bengal fish has dwindled. (Express photo by Partha Paul)

The Ilish (hilsa) gleams, lit up by the hundred-watt bulb that hangs by the head of 52-year-old Bablu Das. As he slices it with his sharp bonti, a knife wedged onto a piece of wood and supported by his feet, Das pauses to mention that his daughter is pursuing her Master’s in Zoology.

A little further away, Pradip Mondal, 42, flaunting a huge aar mach (long-whiskered catfish) to his customers, hears it and adds that his elder daughter is a fashion designer, while the younger is still in school.

It’s 9 am at Manicktolla Bazaar, which houses arguably one of the best fish markets in Kolkata, and neither Bablu nor Pradip or the over hundred vendors like them has any time to spare. There is fish being showcased, lifted, scaled, cut and neatly filleted. The air is filled with a familiar, incessant haggling. “O Dada kichu kom korun. Ami eto debo na. Boddo beshi (Please reduce the price a little bit. I will not pay so much. It is too much),” says a customer at a nearby stall.

For the typical Bengali customer, with a bag in hand, there is a wide array of fish to choose from. Ilish, aar, bhetki (barramundi), chitol (clown knife fish), rui (rohu) and katla (Bengal carp) compete with smaller delicacies such as parshe (mullet), topshe (mango fish), pabda (Indian butter fish), koi (climbing perch), pomfret, badga chingri (giant prawns) and crabs — all neatly spread out, jostling for space in stalls set up on rows of concrete slabs.

It is easy to confuse this excitement for chaos and commotion, as a popular metaphor suggests. Recently, Justice D Y Chandrachud of the Supreme Court did the same, saying during a hearing, “Let us not reduce the dialogue in this court to the level of a fish market.”

Taking offence, the Chennai-based National FisherFolk Forum called his remarks “unparliamentary” and disrespectful to fisherfolk, and said it was “pained” by them.

Bablu Das, who backs the forum’s stand, says, “We hear it all the time. Our market is where people assemble, bargain, and talk. It is part of our society and we are proud of it. It is unfortunate that people always turn to the fish market as an analogy for commotion. A lot of toil goes on here like any other profession. We should not be insulted.”

Das is also assistant secretary of the Byabsayee Samity, a body that looks after the interests of stall owners.

“What can I say? It is sad that people sometimes look down upon a fish market. They fail to see the dignity of the market and the people associated with it,” says Prabhat Das, 87, who for the past 40 years has been secretary of the Byabsayee Samity.

The fish stalls are located in the centre of the 125-year-old Manicktolla Bazaar. The huge building that houses the market, with its aptly sized clock, is from an era gone by. Of the 695 stalls registered with the market committee, 177 sell fish. Tin shades supported by bamboo mats make up the stalls, with a dozen of these running parallel to each other.

“On any given day, over a thousand customers throng the market. The footfall can cross 2,000 on Sundays and on festive occasions in the Bengali calendar, such as weddings, Jamai Sasthi, Shardh, Onnoprasan, and Durga Puja,” says Bablu Das.

The vendors say that on an average, between 500 and 700 kg of fish is sold at the market in a day, which can rise to between 1,000 and 1,200 kg on Sundays and to over 3,000 kg on auspicious days.

A typical day for vendors such as Pradip and Bablu starts around 3 am, when they leave home for the Koley Market in Sealdah, where one of the wholesale units is located. Vendors place their orders and the consignment is sent to the market, with the two working on credit basis.

By 6.30 am, the shops are ready, with a variety of fish displayed on flat baskets. “My father used to come here. When I was young, he would bring me along; he taught me how to judge if a fish is fresh. You have to check its eyes and gills. Now with just a lift, I know if a fish is fresh or not. Though I stroll around, I have particular fish vendors whom I trust when it comes to costly fish like hilsa or bhetki. Over the years, we have developed a relationship with these vendors. They call us for celebrations in their families and so do we,” says Samaresh Dutta, 65, a retired government servant and a resident of Goabagan.

“I am hosting guests this evening and I am here for jumbo prawns. They wanted Rs 800 for a kg but I was able to bring it down to

Rs 750,” beams Leena Banerjee, a schoolteacher and mother of one. She has made the trip all the way from her home in Salt Lake, a 45-minute drive in traffic.

By noon, there is little left of the din and some vendors head home for lunch and to rest. It is time for their assistants to scrub and clean the fish scales and remains off the stalls.

A little after 12, a group of workers arrive to “disinfect” the mach patti. They wash the concrete rows, drains and floor with phenyl and water.

But there are still a few customers around. In a corner, a couple of vendors, having obtained a bulk order of prawns for a birthday party, are peeling the skin of the crustaceans. “Basically the market never shuts. Some shops are always open. This time is also utilised for preparing the bulk orders, which is difficult to do during rush hour. These bulk orders are vital for vendors and these can come at any time,” says Prabhat Das.

The market comes alive again at around 5.30 pm, when the bulbs are lit and vendors start by offering puja at the stalls, followed by lighting of incense sticks on a fish on display at their stall.

There is none of the frenzied activity of the morning, leaving the vendors a lot more relaxed. This is also the time when a majority of them take stock and sell unsold fish, which has been kept in ice for up to three days, to vendors in smaller markets in and around Kolkata.

Pradip Mondal says that over the years, changes in Bengali society, culinary habits and demonetisation have all affected the business.

“The day after demonetisation, the market was empty. Business suffered. Later when

Rs 2,000 notes were introduced, there was chaos as no one had any change. We suffered for the next four months. Now we have GST. Earlier, it cost between Rs 7,000 and Rs 8,000 for a consignment of fish to be brought by a mini-truck from Diamond Harbour (the fishermen hub) to Kolkata. After GST, it is Rs 10,000 to 12,000. All this leads to rising prices, but customers do not like to pay more,” says Mondal.

“Our fish market has also felt the impact of the breaking up of joint families. Earlier, the head of the family would come with servants and order a good amount of fish, 4-5 kg at one go. But now the joint families are gone. Most people look for prawns, katla, rui for hassle-free cooking as they have less bones,” he adds.

Bablu says the supply of traditional Bengal fish such as tengra, topshe, pabda have also dwindled because of a rapid decline in the number of water bodies, which he blames on urbanisation. “In the water bodies that remain, most farmers rear prawns because it’s easy,” he adds.

As a result, Bablu says, most vendors buy rui and katla that come in bulk from the southern states. “They are priced at Rs 350 a kg and are the mainstay of the Bengali fish curry and rice,” he says.

Vendors also rue the fact that the next generation is unlikely to take up the business. “Our children are doing higher studies. This is hard work… we start at 3 am. Not many will do this after us,” says Pradip, as he wraps up for the day around 9 pm.

Half an hour later, the market is shut.

