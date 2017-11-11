A look at PM Modi’s agenda on his three-day visit to Philippines

During PM Narendra Modi’s first visit to the Philippines, he will also hold bilateral talks with the President of the Philippines Rodrigo Duterte. During PM Narendra Modi’s first visit to the Philippines, he will also hold bilateral talks with the President of the Philippines Rodrigo Duterte.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will leave for the Philippines on Sunday on a three-day visit to attend the India-ASEAN and East Asia summits during which boosting regional trade and combating terrorism and extremism are likely to be among the key areas of focus. The PM will have a tight schedule in the Philippines as besides attending the 15th ASEAN-India summit and 12th East Asia summit on November 14, he will have a series of other engagements including bilateral meetings with several leaders.

During his visit, PM Modi is scheduled to interact with the Indian Community in the Philippines and will also visit the International Rice Research Institute (IRRI) and Mahavir Philippines Foundation Inc (MPFI). The other important engagements include Special Celebrations of the 50th anniversary of ASEAN, Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) Leaders’ Meeting and ASEAN Business and Investment Summit. The ASEAN Business and Investment Summit will boost the close cooperation to further enhance the trade ties with ASEAN member-states, which constitutes a significant 10.85 per cent of our overall trade.

During PM Modi’s first visit to the Philippines, he will also hold bilateral talks with the President of the Philippines Rodrigo Duterte. Ahead of his visit, the PMO tweeted, “India seeks to further diversify cooperation with the Philippines. I will also have interactions with other ASEAN and East Asia Summit Leaders. I am confident that my visit to Manila will give a new boost to India’s bilateral relations with the Philippines and also further strengthen the politico-security, economic and socio-cultural pillars of our engagement with ASEAN.”

At the 15th ASEAN-India Summit, PM Modi and ASEAN Leaders will review the commemorative activities undertaken in 2017 to mark the 25 years of India’s dialogue partnership with ASEAN as well as review the broad spectrum of ASEAN-India cooperation in all its aspects. India and ASEAN have 30 dialogue mechanisms which meet regularly, including a Summit and 7 Ministerial meetings on Foreign Affairs, Commerce, Tourism, Agriculture, Environment, Renewable Energy, and Telecommunications.

At the 12th East Asia Summit, leaders will discuss matters of regional and international interest and concern including maritime security, terrorism, non-proliferation, irregular migration, etc. The leaders are also expected to accept declarations on Countering the Spread of Terrorist Narratives, Anti Money Laundering and Countering Financing of Terrorism and Poverty Alleviation.

While the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit is likely to focus more on trade and investment-related issues, leaders at the East Asia Summit are expected to deliberate on matters relating to maritime security, terrorism, non-proliferation and migration.

