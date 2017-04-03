A K Walia threatens to quit Congress over ‘irregularity in ticket distribution’

Senior Congress leader and former Delhi minister A K Walia has threatened to quit the party, alleging irregularities in ticket distribution for the MCD polls.

“I have written a letter to Delhi Congress President Ajay Maken, complaining against irregularities and violation of party rules in ticket distribution and if things do not change, I will quit the party,” Walia told PTI.

According to sources, Walia, who served as a state minister in the Sheila Dikshit government, was unhappy over party cancelling the ticket given to a woman candidate and replacing her with another candidate for the April 23 MCD elections.

Several other Congress leaders have alleged irregularities in ticket distribution with former Deputy Speaker and three-time MLA Amrish Singh Gautam on Monday quitting party and joining the BJP.

There are 272 wards in three municipal corporations in the city, with 104 each in the South and North Delhi Municipal Corporation and 64 in the East Delhi Municipal Corporation, which are going to polls on April 23.

