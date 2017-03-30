Ex-judge to probe former Kerala minister’s phone row

THE KERALA Cabinet on Wednesday appointed a single-member judicial commission to investigate the alleged phone conversation between former state Transport Minister A K Saseendran and a woman, which forced the NCP leader to resign from the Pinarayi Vijayan government on Sunday after a TV channel aired it. Retired district judge P S Antony has been given the responsibility to investigate the authenticity of the audio clippings, telecast by new channel Mangalam TV. The commission has been asked to submit its report within three months. On Sunday, the audio clippings telecast by the channel had a male voice making comments with sexual overtones. The channel claimed the voice was part of a conversation Saseendran purportedly had with a woman. The woman had approached him to raise a complaint, the report said. Seesendran resigned the same day.

The commission’s probe will cover issues such as the circumstances that led to the recording of the conversation; whether the conversations attributed to the minister was edited; whether the content was tampered with; and whether there was any conspiracy. The probe will also cover those who had worked on making the audio clippings.

The commission can also look into other matters relevant to the issue, it was informed. On Wednesday, a criminal case was registered against Mangalam TV’s CEO Ajith Kumar on charges of circulating on social media the photograph of a woman along with Saseendran, to purportedly show the political leader in a bad light. The case was registered in Malappuram district after the woman complained that her photograph was circulated with malicious intent.

