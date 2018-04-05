A heart surgery at Noida — for a two-year-old boy from Karachi

The two-year-old boy from Pakistan went an operation at Noida’s Jaypee Hospital last week. (Representational photo) The two-year-old boy from Pakistan went an operation at Noida’s Jaypee Hospital last week. (Representational photo)

More than eight months after a two-year-old boy from Pakistan was diagnosed with a congenital heart condition at a Karachi hospital, the child underwent an operation at Noida’s Jaypee Hospital last week after he and his family were granted visas.

The child’s father, Jawwad Fahim (32), said, “Doctors at Aga Khan hospital had recommended a doctor at Jaypee Hospital. After 8-10 months, through various channels which included writing to India’s External Affairs Ministry and Minister Sushma Swaraj, visas were granted to my son, wife and me…We were lucky; there are several other children who are in dire need of medical treatment but cannot avail it due to visa issues.”

“The surgery took place on Monday and my son, Maeir Bashir, has been taken off ventilator support. He will be in the ICU for two-three days before being moved to the general ward. Doctors said his progress has been good,” said Fahim, who runs a shoe retail store in Karachi.

On getting a visa, he said, “It is not easy to get one. During my stay so far, I have not faced even a hint of discrimination from people. The distance between the two countries will be shortened if medical visas are granted.”

“Doctors told me about a child who was operated here in 2016. The child’s condition has been deteriorating rapidly in the past few months. If another surgery is not performed, the situation might become very grave. I hope he gets the same attention we did,” he said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App