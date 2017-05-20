A family feels the long effect of a short visit

Raju and Geeta back home, after remaining away for 15 days. Partha Paul Raju and Geeta back home, after remaining away for 15 days. Partha Paul

Hedged in by a scattering of small tea gardens, lies the village of Kothiya Jote. A village of farmers, tea garden workers and daily wagers, like most villages in Naxalbari area, Kothiya Jote came under the spotlight when BJP national president Amit Shah decided to begin his five-state tour from here, and stopped over at the house of a Dalit family of four. Life in the village, and for the Mahali family, has changed dramatically since. Caught in a tug of war between the BJP and Trinamool Congress, with each claiming the Mahalis had joined their party, the family “disappeared” for a fortnight.

Back now, 32-year-old Raju Mahali says they were away on a “holiday” — to his brother’s house. “Where will we go? This is our home.” The drama started after media splashed photos of Raju and his 28-year-old wife Geeta, following Shah’s flying visit where he shared with them a meal of rice, dal, parwal and papad. “We got calls from our relatives asking if it was actually us,” Raju smiles.

Soon after Shah left, the TMC came courting. Now, outside the Mahali mud hut with its tin roof, a security picket stands, with three personnel of the civic police on duty. One of the guards, Shyamlal Sinha, sitting in a plastic chair, says, “We have got orders to guard them. We don’t know anything more than that.” The guards also monitor who the Mahalis meet and what they say.

Confounded at the turn of events, the Mahalis say they were as surprised as evidently the TMC at Shah’s visit. “The BJP people came and said Amit Shah would come. Then they said he would have a meal. I had never heard of Amit Shah before. There are so many ministers in the country, of course we don’t know all of them,” he says.

A local BJP worker admits the Mahali family was chosen by chance. “We have a panchayat member in this village. Amitji was supposed to visit his home first. But then he expressed interest to visit a Dalit family. The Mahali home was close by.”

Then came the TMC. “Someone we know in the next village approached us and asked us to join the Trinamool. I have never been a member of any party before, so I thought why not?” says Raju.

Naxalbari block BJP president calls the TMC’s actions “absolutely ridiculous”. “I had spoken to the Mahalis before, and they told me they had always voted for the CPM. Of course after Amitji’s visit, they said they would vote for the BJP. And then the TMC abducted them for two days. When they resurfaced, it was with TMC Minister Gautam Deb and they had suddenly become members of that party. We are not allowed even near their home. Our objective was never to force them to join our party… the BJP does not work like that. So I spoke to the inspector in-charge of the area and told him to let the Mahalis come back home. That no one from the BJP would approach them. Let them live in peace.”

Raju works as a daily wage labourer painting houses, and remembers that the BJP told him not to go to work the day Shah came. “I report to a contractor. Whenever there is a new building, I get work. I get paid Rs 300 a day. Some days there is work and some days not. I get paid at the end of every week.” Geeta, who works as a plucker in tea gardens, has missed work for the fortnight they were away. Geeta earns Rs 140 a day. In a year with a good yield, Geeta can pick as much as 40-50 kg of tea in a seven-hour shift. “But I get paid a flat rate. I go to whichever tea garden has work. There are four nearby,” she says. Neither Raju nor Geeta has ever been to school, but are determined that their 10-year-old son and 5-year-old daughter will study. They are enrolled in a local school.

“Since Amit Shah’s visit, people in our colony, our neighbours have started saying we must have got lots of money from the BJP. Then, after the TMC came, they said we got Rs 3 lakh from the TMC to join them. Where is the money? Now if my children go and buy a biscuit from the local shop, they say it’s TMC money,” says Geeta. Last year the couple saved up and bought a second-hand television for their children. This is their prized possession and occupies prime space in their one-room home. The only furniture they have is a bed.

“We don’t even have a gas connection. We had applied for it last year but still haven’t got it,” Geeta says. The BJP says that’s easily fixed. “We are trying to get them their gas connection as well as a zero balance account. It’ll be done soon.”

