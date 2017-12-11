A ‘fabricated conspiracy’, says Pakistan on alleged interference in Gujarat polls

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a rally in Gujarat on Sunday (Express Photo/Javed Raja) Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a rally in Gujarat on Sunday (Express Photo/Javed Raja)

Pakistan on Monday described Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s claim that it had a hand in the ongoing Gujarat Assembly elections as a “fabricated conspiracy”, which is “utterly baseless and irresponsible.” Pakistan Foreign Affairs spokesperson Mohammad Faisal said India should stop dragging the country into its electoral debate and “win victories on its own strength.”

“India should stop dragging Pakistan into its electoral debate and win victories on own strength rather than fabricated conspiracies, which are utterly baseless and irresponsible,” Faisal tweeted.

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad condemned Pakistan’s statement Monday, saying the country must “stop giving us lessons”. He said, “Completely abhor outside interference in India’s internal affairs. Pakistan’s promotion of terrorism in India is well known but Pakistan must stop giving us lessons. We are proud of our democracy. Condemn this unwarranted statement,” reported news agency ANI.

India should stop dragging Pakistan into its electoral debate and win victories on own strength rather than fabricated conspiracies, which are utterly baseless and irresponsible. — Dr Mohammad Faisal (@ForeignOfficePk) December 11, 2017

Modi, while addressing an election rally in Banaskantha district on Sunday, referred to a purported tweet by a former Pakistan army director general, who allegedly said Ahmed Patel, the political secretary to Congress president Sonia Gandhi, should be made the chief minister of Gujarat. “Why is Pakistan’s senior retired army officer exercising his brain in the Gujarat election?” Modi had questioned.

Further, Modi said it was a “serious and sensitive issue” that a “secret meeting” was hosted by former Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar during the Pakistan’s former foreign affairs minister Khurshid Mahmud Kasuri visit to India.

“Pakistan’s High Commissioner, former foreign minister, India’s former vice-president and India’s former prime minister Manmohan Singh all met at Aiyar’s house, held a meeting for three hours, and then the next day, Mani Shankar calls Modi ‘neech.’ This is a serious and sensitive issue, being a meeting with the Pakistan High Commissioner. Also, what is the reason for such a secret meeting amidst Gujarat elections?” Modi said.

“Don’t all these things raise questions and concern? The Congress has to answer,” he said.

The Congress Monday called Modi’s claims “outrageous” and “reprehensible.” Party leader Anand Sharma said, “PM has said Congress is conspiring with Pakistan for Gujarat elections. It’s outrageous. This is just an attempt to polarise ahead of second phase of voting. This also shows his desperation and that BJP’s loss is now guaranteed,” reported ANI. He said the Prime Minister should apologise.

(With inputs from agencies)

