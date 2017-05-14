A day in the life of women of Madaura, told not to use phones

Videos from a cyber cafe nearby, ‘Snake’ game keep boys busy; “Sometimes, they also let us see and play, or make calls to relatives,” say the girls. Tashi Tobgyal Videos from a cyber cafe nearby, ‘Snake’ game keep boys busy; “Sometimes, they also let us see and play, or make calls to relatives,” say the girls. Tashi Tobgyal

On a scorching Wednesday afternoon, Jamsheeda sits hunched over a rusting sewing machine, her feet moving rhythmically on the pedal and her hazel eyes fixed on the the green kurta she is stitching. Nearby, on the same kuchcha verandah, her four-year-old nephew runs around barefoot, a black Nokia 105 phone clenched between his teeth. “We bought this phone three years ago when my brother got married. He is sleeping in the other room and Trehaan has managed to take the phone from him,” smiles Jamsheeda, before hurriedly adding, “Par hum phone par baat nahin karte (But we don’t talk on the phone).”

There is a reason for the 20-year-old’s hasty clarification. The panchayat of her village, Madaura in Mathura district, recently forbade its women from using mobile phones outside their homes. Any woman who violates this has to pay a fine of Rs 2,100. The panchayat also declared a penalty of Rs 2.5 lakh for cow slaughter.

In the predominantly Muslim village an hour from Mathura city, phones are one of the few signs of modernity. Most of its 3,534 residents are daily wagers who work in the fields, and only few have been to school. The village has no school, no health centre and no roads. But there are an average of two phones in each of the 542 households.

In a narrow lane lined by an open drain, boys crowd around a bicycle with an ‘IDEA’ banner. “This IDEA man comes from Govardhan a few times a month and gives us SIM cards for Rs 50. I have a SIM,” says Jamshed, 13, pointing to his phone with its big screen. “I like watching videos on this.”

Downloaded from the Internet? “Nahin, nahin, Internet nahin hai (We don’t have Internet),” he laughs. “We get videos from cyber cafes in Govardhan. You want to see?” Jamshed says, playing a video of a few drunk men dancing under a tree.

Back at Jamsheeda’s home, Aslam, 30, strolls in rubbing his eyes after a mid-morning nap. According to him, “Pichchle paanch-ek saalon mein use kafi badh gaya hai (The use of mobile phones has increased a lot in the past five-six years).” Then he too declares emphatically: “Hamari ladkiyan phone nahin use karti (Our girls don’t use phones).” The four women in the verandah, Jamsheeda and her three sisters-in-law — Sana, 30, Meena, 26, and Wajeeda, 20 — nod nervously.

As Aslam returns to his room after briefly admonishing his wife Meena for “talking to the media” and saying, “Iske paas koi phone nahin hai (She doesn’t have a phone)”, Jamsheeda mutters: “What ban? Hamare mahine ke khana ka kharcha nahin nikalta, phone ka kya karenge (We don’t have enough money for meals every month, what will we do with phones).”

With Aslam gone, the women get comfortable. Trehaan has now hidden the black gadget under his armpit, while sitting in his mother Sana’s lap. Jamsheeda begins to recount the family’s reaction when the phone first arrived. “Bhaiya bought it from Govardhan market (6 km away). It cost Rs 1,100 and came in a white box. We got a SIM card only after two days. But even after getting a connection, no one knew how to dial it.”

Jamsheeda, who is pursuing her BA through correspondence from Maa Omwati College in Hasanpur, four hours away, is the only one among the siblings — she has three older brothers — to have gone to school and now college. “Bhaiyya ki shaadi jaldi kara di, kisi ne padhai nahin ki (My brothers got married early, no one studied). I helped them dial the number of a relative in Mathura,” she says, getting back to her sewing. Her sisters-in-law, their heads and faces covered in colourful dupattas, smile shyly.

But Jamsheeda or the other women rarely get to use the phone now. The family of nine has a total of two cellphones. “We have so much housework, what will we do with phones,” claims Sana, struggling to take the phone off Trehaan, who is now sitting on the floor, over the instrument. While Jamsheeda insists that she too “doesn’t have much to do on the phone”, she admits to enjoying the rare game of ‘Snake’ when her brothers give her the handset.

So the panchayat’s ban “doesn’t matter” to them, they say. “It’s not like we were roaming around with phones anyway,” says Sana, who finally manages to snatch the phone from her son. “I don’t know why they issued such an order in the first place.”

Panchayat member Sallam claims he is perplexed too. The village had got together to frame rules for “samaaj sudhaar (improvement of society)”, he says, and the order on women and phones was introduced on a whim. “We were getting many complaints about the youth of the village indulging in tatlu (fraud). They were conning people and stealing their money. So, a panchayat was called on April 28 to resolve these matters. We urged the youth to take up jobs, took a decision against cow slaughter… Suddenly, Gaffar, the former pradhan, got up and said women should be banned from using cellphones outside their homes. That’s it. Kha-makha bol diya (He said it unnecessarily). Girls who study will use phones,” says Sallam, who runs a school outside the village.

At Gaffar’s home, his wife says he is away in Faridabad. “I don’t know anything about the phone ban, we don’t use it in our house,” she says. A few houses away, Afsaana, 18, a Class 12 student, says phones are for “talking to relatives”. “Aur kaam kya hai uska (What other purpose does it serve anyway)? I take a bus to school and my brothers accompany me. They watch videos and play on their phones. If I insist a lot, they show me a few funny videos. But we are not allowed to use them otherwise,” she says, sitting in the courtyard of her run-down brick home.

The third of four siblings — two older brothers, 25 and 22, and a younger sister, 11 — Afsaana, her head covered with a dupatta, says women in the family are dissuaded from using phones. “Some of my friends in school have a phone but I know that my family will get upset if I ask for one. So I don’t. Only the boys use phones,” she says.

Afsaana’s younger sister, Jamsheeda Bano, 11, complains she has “always wanted to play games on the phone but no one gives it to me”. “When my father goes out to work in the fields, he leaves the phone with my mother. She makes me talk to my aunts in Moradabad sometimes,” she says between giggles. Soon, her eldest brother walks up and reprimands his sisters. “Yahan koi phone nahin use karta (No one uses a phone here),” he underlines.

Next door, at the home of another former pradhan, Ali, his wife Mubina and women from the neighbourhood are having a heated discussion about the ban. “If the phone is lying at home and someone calls, will I not pick it up? Will my daughter not pick it up? Will they take Rs 2,100 from us? Kahan ki panchayati hai ye (What kind of rules are these)?” says Mubina. Her neighbour backs her. “Our village has never had a problem with women talking on phones. They should only tackle tatlu and leave the women alone,” she says.

