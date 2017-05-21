A day in the life of police recruitment drive in Pulwama, J&K

There are three rounds of tests, races, push-ups and physical examination. The youths say standards have been made tougher this year. Shuaib Masoodi There are three rounds of tests, races, push-ups and physical examination. The youths say standards have been made tougher this year. Shuaib Masoodi

“I can’t give you my name or let you take my picture,” he says. “I am not afraid of anybody. But if my father finds out that I have come here, I won’t be able to show him my face.” At the police recruitment drive in Pulwama, the militant stronghold in south Kashmir, this 22-year-old man from Khelan village in the district has passed the first hurdle — the physical standard and endurance tests.

He, however, says he hasn’t made up his mind on whether he would join the force, if selected. “Nobody in my family knows that I have applied for a police job. If they know, they will not let me back home, especially my father. He will kill me,” he says trying to hide his face as Jammu and Kashmir DGP S P Vaid passes by, along with a group of senior police personnel. “My uncle is a police officer. I don’t want him to know that I am here. If he knows, my father will also find out,” says the lanky 6-feet youth, among the few candidates willing to talk. More than 1,500 men and women have turned up at the District Police Lines in Pulwama this morning, and for many, it is a dream job that would ensure a decent salary and stable employment. Jammu and Kashmir produces over a lakh graduates every year, and with a virtually non-existent private sector, the state’s youth have to contend with very few employment options.

At 10 am, there is a long queue outside the fortified District Police Lines. It resembles any police recruitment rally but for the heavy presence of armed policemen —guarding the candidates and the police lines. Some of them are positioned on the rooftops of nearby buildings. There are metal detectors in place and every candidate has to go through a two-tier security screening. Women get first preference to enter.

Once inside, the candidates are briefed on the recruitment procedure. It is for the first time that the process is being driven by technology and as such, every candidate has to wear a jacket fitted with Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) chips. The device automatically tracks the timing and distance covered by a candidate. “The RFID chips have been introduced to minimise human intervention. This is being done to bring in transparency in the entire recruitment process,” says Deputy Inspector General (DIG), central Kashmir, Ghulam Hassan Bhat, who is also a member of the J&K Police Recruitment Board.

After registering and wearing the RFID jackets — the process takes about half an hour — the candidates head to a ground that serves as a make-shift athletic track for the day. First up is an endurance test, in which the prospective constables have to cover 1,600 m in six-and-a-half minutes — the women candidates have to cover only 1,000 m in the same time. A few laps into the race, some of the boys drop out. The youth from Khelan is among 15 to stay the course, but when the timings are declared, less than half make the grade.

“This time, they have made it tougher. It is difficult to cover this distance in such a short time,” says a 24-year-old man who didn’t make it to the second round. This round comprises 20 push-ups, which most seem to complete without much trouble.

A 21-year-old man from Ameerabad Tral — the hometown of slain Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani — has also made it to the next round. He calls Burhan a martyr and says many of those in the ground today are stone-pelters on other days. But why is he here then? “My father has passed away,”says the Mathematics graduate. “I have to feed my mother and two sisters. I tried for several jobs but couldn’t get one. Now my hopes are hinged on this,” he says, adding that he had also once applied for the NDA but didn’t qualify.

The 21-year-old clears the next round as well — the physical standard test that measures the height of candidates. Very few fail this test but among those not tall enough is a 21-year-old woman from Tral, who is about two inches below the benchmark of 5 feet 2 inch prescribed for women candidates. The men have to be 5 feet 6 inches. “I would love to be a police woman. This is a dream job for me,” she says. “But I wasn’t lucky enough to get through.” She is one among the 60-odd women candidates, most of whom are in a burqa. She says her family is behind her decision. “I applied for the post after getting permission from my father.”

It is 12.30 in the afternoon and the candidates who have successfully completed the race, push-ups and passed the physical tests are called in for verification of their documents. With the process under way, a 24-year-old from the village of Prichal, pumps his fists in the air and dives to the ground. “I have qualified for the next round. I have to now appear for the written exams,” he says with a sigh of relief. “I am in desperate need of a job. I have a physically challenged brother and three orphaned cousin sisters. We have to take care of them. How can we, if I don’t get this job?”

A graduate, the Prichal youth says he tried his luck at many places before applying for the police. “There are times when I have pelted stones at police,” he says. “And if I get a job, I know stones will be pelted at me. But what do the poor do? We have no other option.”

The man from Khelan — who has also made it to the written test round — now says he was drawn to the District Police Lines by the thrill of competing. “I know, if am selected, I will not be able to join the police. I am the one who believes police is more brutal than Army here,” he says. “But I have been a NCC cadet. I love racing, I love these hard tests, this competition. That has brought me here. It is this thrill that took me to the Army recruitment rally as well. I qualified that but didn’t join.”

With half the work done — the written exams are scheduled for July — the man from Khelan joins the others as they slowly move towards the exit gate. Beyond them, another group waits for its turn at the make-shift racing track.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now