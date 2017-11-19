A day in the life of Mathura Junction: Starring, Hema Malini and a bull

A bull makes its way to the tracks from across Platform No. 10. Aban Usmani A bull makes its way to the tracks from across Platform No. 10. Aban Usmani

In the early afternoon sun, a family of four jostles its way in through a shiny new security scanner at the main entrance to Platform No. 1 of Mathura Junction Railway Station. The two women police personnel manning it are watching out for criminal, as well as bovine, threats. On November 1, a stray bull had entered the platform and made a run for the crowd, including visiting Mathura MP Hema Malini and officials with her, dodging all attempts to stop it, and tossing aside one brave official who held its horns. The MP, who was on a surprise tour, had escaped, but a video of the incident had made it to Twitter. Four days later, Station Manager G L Meena was suspended.

The security scanner at Platform No. 1 is a result of that incident. Besides, there are barricades now at all the three official entrances to the station, while ‘cowcatchers’ (metal frames with rolling iron rods) have been installed at the end of platforms. Raju, a vendor at the station, acknowledges the official activity concerning the animals since the “saansad (MP)” came. Neeraj, another vendor, laughs, “Ab jo bhi jaanwar dikhte hain unhein bhagaane ke liye aa jaate hain (Now the moment an animal is seen, officials come running to chase it away).”

North Central Railway PRO Sanchit Tyagi, who sits in Agra, acknowledges that bulls have been reported to have entered platforms. “However, I have rarely seen injuries, even in the last two months that I have been keeping a watch on this,” he says. Station Manager Meena, Tyagi adds, was suspended over cleanliness-related issues — and not over the bull, as reported earlier. However, bovines aren’t the only animal trouble this station, with an average footfall of 60,000-70,000 daily, is tackling. At a kiosk on Platform No. 6, Anar Singh keeps a worried eye on the samosas he is selling as he readies a slingshot to tackle a troop of monkeys marching in from the Braj Vatika nearby. “The manager said we should hang bananas from a rope (to deflect their attention away from the kiosk). It was no use, they ate them all in a minute.”

Anar earlier worked as a construction labourer in Morena, Madhya Pradesh. While he earns almost as much now, he is afraid of losses to monkeys, he says. “If they eat goods worth Rs 50, what will be my profit?” Sonu Singh Bhaduria, 19, from Gwalior, also has a slingshot next to him at his kiosk selling snacks on Platform No. 7. He points to some marks in the middle of the platform. There used to be metal dustbins there, he says. “The monkeys toppled them.” Suddenly, there is a loud ruckus. As a goods train comes to a halt on Platform No. 5, the startled monkeys start screeching. The sound competes with the Gayatri Mantra playing at a stall nearby selling spiritual books.

Jeetu, 25, who sells tea at the station, says it is a lost fight. “Inka toh policewaale bhi kuchch na kar sakein, hum kya cheez (Even policemen can’t stop them, who are we)?” Mathura Station Director N P Singh says he has written to the District Magistrate for help in tackling the cattle as well as monkey menace. The process of barricading the station will soon be over, while platforms have been sealed off on emergency basis, he adds. They tried to get a langur too for the monkeys, but “the Forest Department obstructed it”.

However, Singh admits, “There is still a 10 per cent chance of a bull entering a platform.” When one does, he has men “scanning the 64 CCTV cameras on the premises to find the route it took. With the resources we have, we think we are moving in the right direction…” As for the November 1 incident, the Station Director believes “the bull was provoked by someone”. “Its speed suggested so.” Mathura resident Atul Kumar, a 34-year-old trader who has come to see off relatives taking the Kolkata-Agra Cantt Weekly from Platform No. 7, can understand the scare that day. “Have you seen jallikattu (the Tamil Nadu bull run sport)? You know what bulls are capable of when they go mad? All the station boundaries need to have a high fence.”

Around 3 pm, Uday Singh ‘Jaadugar Mastana’, 42, is sitting atop a banyan tree overlooking Platform No. 10, the Railway Colony nearby and the space in between, that has been taken over by 20-odd homeless people and bulls and pigs feeding on garbage. As a small girl swings on a jhoola made out of a dupatta underneath, Mastana and his friends discuss the by now famous bull. Deepu, 28, claims to know exactly which one came near Hema Malini and party. “Wo kaala saand hai, pagal hai, usne kai ko phaad diya (It’s the black bull. He’s mad, he has torn apart many).” Mastana nods eagerly. “Just check on the Internet. Mathura station ke gate pe wahi saand dikhega. Bilkul action mein khada hua hai. Ek bhi nazar nahin aa raha uske paas (On the gate of the Mathura station, you will find the same bull. He stands ready to charge. No one dare venture near him).”

Mahadev, who is in his 30s and appears to have seen the video featuring Hema Malini, points out that the bull was white. However, he adds, “Waise toh donon hi bahut danger hein (In any case, both are very dangerous).” Mastana says he accesses the Internet courtesy friend Sultan. “He keeps showing me things on the phone.” Deepu recounts how the bull he had been talking about had gored a man so badly he needed 17 stitches, while another was hit by the animal on his behind. “Now that this has happened to Hema Malini, everyone appears to have noticed,” he says, as the others guffaw.

Platform No. 10 is largely unused, and Mastana and his friends make a living selling items on the trains or outside the station, such as peanuts, water pouches and tobacco. “We make Rs 100 a day at best,” Deepu says. Sunny, 23, arrives just then with a Hindi daily with a picture of a black bull on a platform, reportedly clicked after the Hema Malini incident. “See what is written, ‘Humko jo hata sake hai kisi mein dum (Is there anyone who dare remove us)?’,” he reads out. Sunny, who is among the homeless, makes a living out of cremating bodies found at the station.

The mood turns grim as Mastana lights a beedi and, taking a long drag, talks about the death of his wife and an infant child. He claims she was gangraped while police fought over jurisdiction as it happened near the railway station. He says she started keeping unwell after that and was dead within a few months. His elder son, 10, went missing soon after. “Some policemen told me he is in Gujarat, others say he is in Delhi. I have lost the strength to search for him,” Mastana says, taking out the copy of an FIR, death certificate and legal papers he carries around with him.

Suddenly, there is a loud bang. All eyes turn towards where a monkey has been electrocuted by a high-voltage wire on Platform No. 7. “This is routine,” Deepu says. A few metres away, a bull has made its way onto the tracks. Station Director Singh shrugs. The animal, he points out, will not be able to make its way up to the platform. “Our priority is passenger safety.” Soon after, three cows appear towards the end of Platform No. 4. “It is the problem of Mathura, not of this station alone,” Singh insists. “Hum chaahte hain Mathura mein Braj ki aabha dikhaayi de (We want Mathura to reflect the glory of Braj).”

