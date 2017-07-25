A day after release from cops, Dalit youth found dead at home

The post-mortem report, which was handed over to the police on Monday, indicated torture. (Representational Image) The post-mortem report, which was handed over to the police on Monday, indicated torture. (Representational Image)

A Dalit youth from Engandiyur in Thrissur district was found hanging a day after he was taken into custody by police. The post-mortem report, which was handed over to the police on Monday, indicated torture.

K Vinayak, an 18-year-old who worked as a beautician, was found dead in his house last Tuesday. The previous day, he was taken into custody along with his friend Sarath after they were found speaking to a girl. The police said Vinayak could not exhibit documents for his bike. Sarath said the police suspected Vinayak to be a chain-snatcher and tortured him to confess to a recent chain theft. “They sneered at his hairstyle. One cop pulled his hair,” he said. Later, the duo were let off.

The post-mortem report recorded bloodstains on one toe and six abrasions on the left side of the chest. The nipples were severely squeezed. Contusions were noticed on his head and back of the trunk.

Thrissur Rural SP N Vijayakumar said “The allegation that Vinayak was tortured in custody is under probe. Hence, I will not comment on the post-mortem report.’’

