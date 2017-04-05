A day after ED action in Punjab: No support from Congress, Phillaur says will fight own battle

Sarwan Singh Phillaur Sarwan Singh Phillaur

After the Enforcement Directorate attached properties of former SAD minister-turned-Congress leader Sarwan Singh Phillaur, Congress has preferred to stay mum on the issue while Phillaur said he did not expect the party to “fight for him.”

The ED order on Monday had stated, “Proceeds of crime derived from cash-rich business of drugs was laundered in movable and immovable properties.”

Congress is finding itself in a spot as it had, in its pre-poll manifesto, promised to eradicate drugs in four weeks.

“I worked for SAD for 40 years. They did not stand by me. How do I expect Congress to help me out? I joined this party a few months ago. I will take the legal recourse,” Phillaur said, adding that earlier his son Damanvir Singh’s name was not in the charge sheet but as soon as he resigned from SAD, his son got fresh summons from ED.

A Congress leader, preferring anonymity, said since they had not given party ticket to Phillaur, they were saved of the embarrassment.

Phillaur was denied ticket by SAD when he quit the party to join Congress. His induction in the party had evoked sharp criticism from several leaders. The high command eventually denied him ticket although Captain Amarinder Singh was pushing for a ticket to Phillaur.

Phillaur told The Indian Express that the action against him was at the behest of Harsimrat Kaur Badal, a union minister. “Her brother Bikram Singh Majithia was embarrassed by Congress minister Navjot Singh Sidhu in Assembly. He wanted to avenge it. We were the sitting ducks,” he said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now