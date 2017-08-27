A day after Dera violence, Panchkula breathes easy amid presence of Army; most restrictions removed

Residents of Panchkula offer fruits and water to Armymen on Saturday. (Source: Express Photo/Sahil Walia) Residents of Panchkula offer fruits and water to Armymen on Saturday. (Source: Express Photo/Sahil Walia)

FOLLOWING THE deployment of Army and policemen around Panchkula, residents breathed a sigh of relief a day after violence erupted on Friday. On Saturday, the residents looked relaxed seeing armymen around as armed forces and policemen, deployed in Panchkula, were given fruits and confectionery items by the people since morning. On Friday, the residents of Panchkula saw the first-ever riots and the situation of acute violence after which life in the entire city came to a halt. Since Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim’s verdict was to be pronounced by the Panchkula CBI court which led to lakhs of Dera followers descending on Panchkula, it resulted in the residents living in fear.

Gautam, a resident of Sector 11, Panchkula, said, “We were terrified when all this began on August 23 and then on the day of the verdict, it turned worse. Several cars in Panchkula were vandalised and houses damaged by the Dera goons. But now, this heavy deployment of Army and police force has given us some relief.” Anurag, a resident of Panchkula who had come to distribute fruits and water to the armymen at the Bellavista roundabout, said, “I have come here with my brother to give some fruits and water to the armed forces. They are protecting us. At least we can do something for them.”

An Army official, deployed near the Bellavista hotel, said, “We have been deployed here since late yesterday evening and from today morning, when the curfew was lifted, local people have been coming to give us bananas, milk, biscuits, juice and other snacks. In fact, every five minutes, there is someone bringing eatables and juices for us and now, after having it all since morning, our stomachs are full.”

Panchkula returned to normal as shops and petrol pumps opened. Also, barricades were removed from many places and people were seen going to restaurants and markets. In a late night development, Mahabir Singh was appointed the Panchkula Deputy Commissioner of Police.

