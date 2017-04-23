A day after Blast in Birbhum: Villagers fear stepping out of their homes

The banks of the Mayurakshi, known as a hub for illegal sand mining, near Labhpur village in Birbhum. Subham Dutta The banks of the Mayurakshi, known as a hub for illegal sand mining, near Labhpur village in Birbhum. Subham Dutta

Mili Khatoon was preparing to take an examination in her school on Thursday when she heard explosions outside at around 10.30 am.

“The area surrounding our school had gotten tense. Bombs were being continuously hurled. A few students inside the class started crying. We were really scared. Teachers called off the exam. We were hiding under our desks. It was worst day of my life. Later, police arrived in the area area and we were rescued at around 1pm,” said the Class X student of Dwarka High School.

The school is located between two villages, Darbarpur and Mirbandh, where two groups clashed over “control” of an alleged local sand mafia. As per sources, the two groups were led by TMC activists Abdul Ahad of Mirbandh village and Shoeib Ali of Darbarpur. TMC leaders denied the charge, instead blaming local CPM leaders.

Tajpura Bibi, Abdul’s wife; Kin of Shoeb Ali, an accused, in Darbarpur. Subham Dutta Tajpura Bibi, Abdul’s wife; Kin of Shoeb Ali, an accused, in Darbarpur. Subham Dutta

Even as police began operations to arrest those involved in the clash, some people, anticipating more “attacks”, allegedly had begun making bombs behind a two-storey building.

But on Friday, some bombs “accidentally” went off. Police said at least 15 people were at the spot. Three were killed immediately and by Saturday, the death toll rose to nine. “The blast was so powerful that the body parts were sent flying here and there,” said a police officer.

Kabira Biwi, whose husband Anwar Sheikh (46) died in the blast, said: “I was at home having lunch with my three daughters when suddenly we heard a loud sound. I thought it had something to do with the violence that was on since morning but when I reached the spot, I saw many on the ground bleeding. My husband was dead.

Security personnel at Darbarpur village on Saturday Security personnel at Darbarpur village on Saturday

He had no connection to any illegal sand mining business, he was just passing by the place when the bomb exploded.” “Those from Mirbandh village attacked us and my husband died for no reason,” she added.

A family member of Sabibur Mallick, who also died in the blast and lived next to “mastermind” Shoeib Ali’s house said, “ Police is trying to cover up the matter by claiming that it was an accidental blast. Our people were attacked by miscreants from Mirbandh in the morning.”

According to sources, police were around Dwarka high school — around 1 km from the site — at the time.

On Saturday, despite a large number of police deployed in both village, residents feared stepping out of their homes.

Although some claimed the tragedy was a fallout of tussle between two groups over control of the sand mined from the Mayuakshi river, senior police officers declined to confirm this.

However, one police officer on duty in Darbarpur village said, “Illegal sand mining is the prime reason of the factional feud in Labhpur area. This has often caused law and order problems.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now