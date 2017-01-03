A couple of MPs voice support for Mulayam Singh Yadav

Of the SP’s five Lok Sabha MPs, all barring Mulayam — Dimple Yadav, Dharmendra Yadav, Tej Pratap Yadav and Akshay Yadav — are with Akhilesh Yadav. So, it is understood, are most of the party’s 19 Rajya Sabha MPs. Two MPs still with Mulayam, however, have been explicit about their support.

Vishambhar Prasad Nishad: The Rajya Sabha MP is also a member of the party’s national executive. He said the SP was founded by Mulayam and he is its “biggest leader”. “This is a family dispute… When Netaji has called Akhilesh Yadav’s convention illegal, I have nothing more to add.”

Sukhram Singh Yadav: The Rajya Sabha MP is considered close to Mulayam. “As long as Mulayam Singhji is leading the party we will be with him. Our family has been close to him for long. I cannot say anything about claims that he does not have the support of party leaders now. But one thing is clear — he is a tall leader respected by all leaders.”