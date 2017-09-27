Army attacks NSCN(K) along Myanmar border: A brief history of the insurgent outfit

NSCN cadres at a camp in Nagaland. Express archive photo NSCN cadres at a camp in Nagaland. Express archive photo

The Eastern Command of the Army has said it inflicted “heavy casualties” on the insurgent of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland-Khaplang (NSCN-K) group during a “retaliatory” firing along the India-Myanmar border in the wee hours of Wednesday. It also insisted that Indian troops suffered no casualties. “Own troops reacted swiftly and brought down heavily retaliatory fire on insurgents. The insurgents then broke contact and fled from the spot. As per inputs, a large number of casualties were suffered by the insurgents. Own troops suffered no casualties,” said a statement by the Eastern Command.

The incident happened when a column of the Indian Army operating along Indo-Myanmar border was fired upon by unidentified insurgents of the NSCN-K group at about 4.45 am. The Army also maintained that it “did not cross the international border”.

A short history on NSCN-K group

Headquartered at Taga in Myanmar, NSCN-K insurgent group was formed by Shangwang Shangyung Khaplang in April 1988 after making an unsuccessful attempt on the life of Thuingaleng Muivah, who floated NSCN-IM faction along with Issak Chisi Swu. By 1989, Khaplang’s faction drove all the Indian Nagas out of Myanmar. This militant outfit has accounted for 62 civilian and 26 security forces’ fatalities during 1992 to 2000, and lost 245 of its men during the same period.

In July 1997, the government of India had signed a ‘ceasefire’ agreement with the NSCN (IM), promising not to attack them and started peace talks. Subsequently, the NSCN (K) followed suit with a ceasefire pact on April 27, 2001. Both the factions kept extending the ceasefire pact every year. The Indian government held over 80 rounds of talks with NSCN(IM) till March 2015, but it did not invite Khaplang even once in the 14 years since signing the ceasefire with the outfit’s leader. For New Delhi, the reason was simple – while Swu and Muivah had returned to India under Indian passports, Khaplang was a Myanmarese national.

Tired of waiting for New Delhi’s invite, Khaplang announced his faction’s withdrawal from the 14-year-old ceasefire in April 2015. The Khaplang-led NSCN killed 20 Indian Army soldiers in an ambush in Manipur in 2016, triggering a cross-border raid into Myanmar which targeted the group’s infrastructure. As many as 10 attacks on Indian security forces was carried out by NSCN(K) and its allies in Nagaland, Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh since the group’s withdrawal from the ceasefire. At least 40 security personnel were killed so far, the latest being on June 6 in which a Major of the Indian Army had lost his life.

Earlier in June, Khaplang passed away at a hospital in the insurgent group’s military base at Taga, in Myanmar’s Kachin state. According to officials, his death could pave the way for the second-rung leaders within the group to strike separate peace deals with the governments of India and Myanmar.

