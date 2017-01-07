A big day for me: Tasaduq Mufti on joining PDP on father’s first death anniversary

Srinagar: Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Mehbooba Mufti, along with her brother Tasaduq Mufti (L), with party workers pay tribute to their father and former Chief Minister Mufti Mohammad Syed on his first death anniversary, in Srinagar on Saturday. PTI Photo(PTI1_7_2017_000170B) Srinagar: Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Mehbooba Mufti, along with her brother Tasaduq Mufti (L), with party workers pay tribute to their father and former Chief Minister Mufti Mohammad Syed on his first death anniversary, in Srinagar on Saturday. PTI Photo(PTI1_7_2017_000170B)

There is another son-rise in Kashmir politics. A year after he was introduced to politics by his sister and Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, Tasaduq Mufti formally joined the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on the first death anniversary of his father Mufti Mohammad Sayeed. “It is a big day for me,” Tasaduq told thousands of political workers, who had come to commemorate his father’s first death anniversary. “All my life, I was not interested in politics but today I have joined. I have formally joined PDP.”

A famed cinematographer, Tasaduq (45) is the only son of late chief minister and PDP founder Mufti Mohammad Sayeed. Tasaduq left Kashmir in 1989 when he was a teenager and graduated from American Film Institute. While his father Mufti Mohamamd Sayeed and sister Mehbooba Mufti served as chief minister of the state, Tasaduq stayed away from politics and worked as a cinematorgrapher in Bollywood. However, after Mufti’s death last year, Tasaduq was, for the first time, introduced to politics by his sister Mehbooba Mufti during a party’s condolence meet where he addressed party legislators and leaders.

With Tasaduq joining the PDP formally, the party is likely to field him as a candidate for parliamentary elections to be held in coming months. Though the elections are scheduled both for Srinagar and Anantnag parliamentary constituency – Srinagar felt vacant after the resignation of former PDP leader Tariq Hameed Karra while Anantnag seat was vacant after Mehbooba Mufti took over as J-K Chief Minister and contested the state assembly elections – Tasaduq is likely to contest from his home constituency.

A social worker with keen interest in environment, Tasaduq said he would work for “peace and prosperity” of Jammu and Kashmir and wants to clean the state politics. “I will carry forward the mission of my father,” he said after joining the party. “I want to work for peace and prosperity. Peace and prosperity of the state where common man and VIPs will walk together”.

Welcoming her brother into the party fold, J-K Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti said that Tasaduq “like his father has a dream to do something for Jammu and Kashmir”. “He (Tasaduq) has his own identity, he has his own work,” Mehbooba said. “No one in Mumbai knew him as Mufti Sayeed’s son till his (Mufti’s) second term (as chief minister)”.

Several thousand political worker and activists of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), coming from different parts of Kashmir valley especially south Kashmir, today attended the function organized at Srinagar’s Indoor Stadium by the party to commemorate first death anniversary of Mufti Mohammad Sayeed.

In her address, Mehbooba said that J-K has to “create an atmosphere that compels” India and Pakistan to come together. “The relations between India and Pakistan are not good at this point of time. But they can’t remain like it always. Both the nations have to live and die together. We have to create such a good atmosphere in the state so that India and Pakistan are compelled to come together,” she said “The enmity between them (India and Pakistan) has a direct impact on the situation in Jammu and Kashmir. But this enmity is not going to continue.”

Chief Minister said the relations between India and Pakistan improved during her father’s first tenure and said her government is also working towards that. “I wrote a letter (to the separatists) but we did not get the desired response,” she said later talking to the reporters. “I am trying that we together create such a situation so that a (peace) process is started”.

