98 bottles of premium liquor vanish from Punjab testing lab

Ninety eight seized bottles of premium scotch vanished from a laboratory at Kharar in Mohali district, prompting chief minister Amarinder Singh to order a probe into the matter on Friday. The bottles of ‘Johnnie Walker’ brand of scotch had been deposited by the state police which had earlier seized them, officials said.

The incident came to light when a raid was carried out by the vigilance department at the laboratory premises on a complaint about irregularities in the testing of liquor and drug samples received by it, they added.

Following the raid, chief minister Singh ordered an inquiry into the “disappearance of the 98 bottles of Johnnie Walker scotch from the Punjab State Drug Food and Chemical Testing Laboratory, Kharar”, an official spokesman said.

The chief minister directed the state’s Director General of Police (DGP) to get the matter investigated and submit a report in two weeks, he added.

The chief minister said that no laxity would be tolerated in the matter especially in view of his government’s commitment towards the elimination of the drugs menace from the state, the spokesperson said.

