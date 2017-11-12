96 sacks of foodgrains seized in Uttar Pradesh

During investigation, it was found that the sacks belonged to a ration dealer in Kharsulia village, police said (File) During investigation, it was found that the sacks belonged to a ration dealer in Kharsulia village, police said (File)

As many as 96 sacks of foodgrains, meant to be sold in fair price shops, have been seized from two areas here while being smuggled for sale in blackmarket, the police said Sunday. In the first incident, 65 bags of rice were recovered, they said. On a tip-off that a ration dealer in Fatehpur village was going to sell the rice in blackmarket, a police team along with a sub-divisional magistrate intercepted a tractor trolley and seized 65 sacks, the police said. The driver of the tractor managed to escape, they said.

In another incident, 31 sacks of foodgrains were seized from a tractor trolley in Kotwali Nayagoan, the police said. During investigation, it was found that the sacks belonged to a ration dealer in Kharsulia village, they said.

