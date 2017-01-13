8th Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit come to a close

Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani and other leaders during the closing ceremony of the eighth edition of the Vibrant Gujarat summit at Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar on Thursday. Javed Raja Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani and other leaders during the closing ceremony of the eighth edition of the Vibrant Gujarat summit at Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar on Thursday. Javed Raja

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani declared conclusion of the 8th edition of Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, at Mahatma Mandir on Thursday, on a politically confident note, by inviting all the guests for the next edition of the biennial event in January 2019 even as the state is scheduled to go for assembly elections later this year. Addressing the Valedictory Session of the event, Union Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar, an IITian, said that Gujarat had achieved a level of “vibrations” in “both the topic and the requirement” that is “resonating” and will probably not require such an event if the vibrations are resonating throughout the year. The summit, which was inaugurated on January 10 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, concluded on Thursday. A total of 25,578 Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) were declared to have been signed by different industrial units.

Giving details of the MOUs in his valedictory speech delivered in Gujarati, Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel said that the number of MoUs were even bigger than the corresponding figures of last Vibrant Summit in 2015 when 22,602 MOUs were signed. According to Patel, out of the signed MOUs, 18,533 were from MSME sector, 5,938 from large-scale sector and 1,107 MOUs were for strategic and technological partnership sector. However, the number of total worth of MOUs was not declared by Patel.

Speaking in Gujarati, Rupani said that the event had not only improved the branding of Gujarat, but also resulted in a bonding with the foreign delegates. He also gave the invitation for the next Vibrant Summit in January 2019 to the delegates present. The invitation was repeated by Chief Secretary J N Singh in his vote of thanks address.

Rupani indicated that the summit and its MOUs have created such a reputation for Gujarat government that even if 80% of the MOUs get implemented, the government becomes an object of criticism. “I think that’s a good thing for the government,” he said. A number of national and international dignitaries, foreign delegations, captains of the industries and leaders of the Gujarat BJP were present on the occasion.