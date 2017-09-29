86 teachers relieved from BLO duty in Rajouri

Earlier this month, the government had relieved over 160 teachers from additional duties of BLOs. The district election officer also said 48 new polling stations have been created in addition to 517 existing polling stations in the district. (Representational Image) Earlier this month, the government had relieved over 160 teachers from additional duties of BLOs. The district election officer also said 48 new polling stations have been created in addition to 517 existing polling stations in the district. (Representational Image)

The Jammu and Kashmir government has exempted 86 government school teachers from additional duties of booth level officers (BLOs) in Rajouri district so they can focus on improving the education system in schools, an official said.

The process to relieve 100 more such teachers has also been started in the district. “The District Administration has initiated a process to remove around 60-70 per cent teachers from BLO duty to spare their services only for education,” District Election Officer Shahid Iqbal Choudhary said”

Deputy District Election Officer Shrikant Suse yesterday issued the order relieving 86 teachers from BLO duty assigned in Darhal, Rajouri, Nowshera and Kalakote assembly constituencies, an official spokesperson said today. The move aims to relive the teachers of the additional burden so they can concentrate on improving the education system in schools, he said.

Earlier this month, the government had relieved over 160 teachers from additional duties of BLOs. The district election officer also said 48 new polling stations have been created in addition to 517 existing polling stations in the district.

BLOs of newly created polling stations will be selected from departments other than education, he said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App