84th Congress Plenary Session: Promises loan waiver schemes, MSP method

As agrarian distress emerges as a significant political issue, the Congress resolution also declared Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s promise of doubling farmers’ income “empty noises” and virtually unveiled its manifesto for farmers with an eye on 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Observing that rising levels of income inequality is a direct result of “anti-poor policies” of the BJP-led government, the resolution on Agriculture, Employment and Poverty Alleviation moved by Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh made a clutch of tangible promises towards the farming sector, which includes a loan-waiver schemes for small and marginal farmers and building alternate methods of loan recovery from them.

Aiming to cash in on the distress and unhappiness against the government in the farm sector, the Congress resolved to review the methodology used by the Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices to determine minimum support price (MSP) and set up a permanent Kisan and Krishi Majdoor Welfare Ayog with constitutional status to oversee welfare of farmers and farm workers, guaranteeing them social security in old age.

The new mechanism to determine MSP would “guarantee remunerative income to farmers, factoring all input costs including warehousing and transportation”, the resolution said. The Congress, which has criticised crop insurance scheme of the Narendra Modi government, promised to draft a new insurance scheme beneficial to farmers. “The party shall also re-look the norms of compensation for natural calamities and revise conditionalities which would be farmer-unfriendly,” the resolution said.

Senior party leaders Randeep Surjewala and Ashok Chavan spoke on the resolution, which was drafted by a panel chaired by former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda. On the job front, the party said it would facilitate setting up of an IT Skill Upgrade Fund to allow IT professionals to scale up their skill to meet challenges of the future.

Alleging that the Aadhaar scheme, which was to better identify target population for welfare schemes, is now being used to exclude most vulnerable sections of the society, the party resolution said: “The Indian National Congress shall ensure that Aadhaar is not used to deny benefits to the poor. It would be used to improve targeting the eligible beneficiaries under the National Social Assistance Program (NSAP) and other welfare schemes,” it said.

In order to help farmers diversify resources for income, the party said if it comes to power, it would set up a separate ministry for the fisheries department. The party also plans to have a network of food parks and agricultural zones to create jobs and explore the idea of setting up of Special Agricultural Zones on the lines of SEZs to focus on raising high-value crops.

The party said it would carry out a “comprehensive review of import duties for agricultural commodities” and would strengthen “legal and penal provisions” against traders who buy farmers’ crop below MSP. Another resolve is that it would bring in a comprehensive law to cover and regulate contract farming to see that the rights of the farmers are protected.

The resolution said the party would “ensure that the land of the farmer would not be auctioned even if he/or she is not able to repay the loan. Alternative methods will be identified.”

For the farmers’ families, the party promised steps to improve quality of education for their children. “The scope of merit-cum-means scholarships shall be expanded to ensure higher coverage for farmers’ children,” the resolution stated. The party also said if voted to power, it would re-examine the issue of GST on agricultural equipment to lower input costs for farmers.

