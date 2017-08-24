81 injured as Kaifiyat Express derails in UP

The Delhi-bound train derailed in Auraiya district early on Wednesday. PTI The Delhi-bound train derailed in Auraiya district early on Wednesday. PTI

Three days after the Puri-Haridwar Utkal Express derailed leaving 22 dead in Muzaffarnagar, 12 coaches of the Delhi-bound Kaifiyat Express came off the track as the train hit a dumper in Auraiya district early on Wednesday. A total of 81 people were injured and four of them are reportedly critical. According to Auraiya District Magistrate Jai Prakash Sagar, prima facie it appears that the dumper was carrying sand on the road parallel to the track to a nearby construction site for the Railways’ Dedicated Freight Corridor (DFC) before it suddenly overturned and fell on the track. Nine coaches derailed and one of them overturned following the accident, Sagar said.

However, North Central Railway’s Chief PRO GK Bansal said that 12 coaches derailed after the train hit an unauthorised dumper that was trying to cross the track. Bansal denied that the dumper was carrying sand for the construction of a DFC. The driver escaped the spot. Bansal claimed that 48 people were injured and no one was seriously injured as per their record.

However, officials said that among the 81 injured, four are receiving treatment at the Saifai PGI in Etawah district and the others have been admitted at hospitals in Auraiya and Kanpur. Forty-three passengers with minor injuries were discharged after being administered first aid. Sagar said a railway official informed him about the accident near Acchalda railway station over the phone early morning after which other district officials rushed to the spot. “… it seems the dumper overturned on the road parallel to the railway track. The vehicle’s left portion covered the track and the train engine hit it, causing the derailment,” he said. The dumper was carrying sand for construction of the DFC two kilometres from the spot, he added.

NDRF personnel from Lucknow and other officials carried out the rescue work. The injured were sent to hospital while the others were sent to Kanpur railway station by bus, officials said. However, CPRO Bansal said a MEMU train from Shikohabad was sent to Achhalda railway station to carry the passengers to Ferozabad’s Tundla railway station from where a special train took them to Delhi. Four general, five AC and two sleeper coaches derailed while a sleeping cum luggage rake overturned after the accident, Bansal said, adding that 40 trains on the route were diverted after the mishap.

Auraiya SP Sanjeev Tyagi said that efforts are being made to trace the absconding driver of the dumper which is registered in the name of one Sahab Singh of Haryana. Police have sought help from the Haryana Police for further details, Tyagi said.

