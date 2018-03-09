80:20 plan hurt Gitanjali group, BJP govt lifted curbs to help them: Congress

Randeep Singh Surjewala Randeep Singh Surjewala

THE CONGRESS on Thursday hit back at the BJP over its latest attack on P Chidambaram over the 80:20 gold import scheme. It said the UPA government’s curbs on gold imports had hurt Gitanjali group of Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi and alleged that the BJP government lifted the restrictions to help them.

Addressing a press conference, Congress communication department head Randeep Surjewala accused Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad of peddling lies, falsehood and indulging in diversionary tactics. Releasing several documents, he said the UPA government had introduced several measures, including restrictions on gold import, to rein in current account deficit in August 2013.

He said the government Star Trading Houses/Premier Trading Houses were permitted to import gold under 80:20 scheme under certain restrictions on May 15, 2014 after representations made by Gem Jewellery Export Promotion Council and recommendation by Directorate General of Foreign Trade. Result of Lok Sabha polls was announced on May 16.

Surjewala claimed that on August 13, 2014, Nirmala Sitharaman, then Commerce Minister, justified in Parliament the 80:20 gold import scheme as also permitting import of gold by Star Trading Houses/Premier Trading Houses under the scheme. He said the Union Finance Secretary too had justified the 80:20 gold import scheme as a correct measure.

He claimed the restrictions had affected the profitability “of the likes of Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi” and said the Gitanjali group’s revenues dipped from Rs 10,380 crore in 2012-13 to Rs 7,343 crore in 2013-14. While the company recorded a profit of Rs 265 crore in 2012-13, it incurred a loss of Rs 22.65 crore in 2013-14, he claimed.

