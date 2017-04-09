80 percent turnout for Dholpur bypoll

Nearly 1. 91 lakh voters were eligible to to cast their votes (Representational Image/ PTI Photo) Nearly 1. 91 lakh voters were eligible to to cast their votes (Representational Image/ PTI Photo)

Over 80 percent turnout was witnessed in the polling for the Dholpur Assembly constituency where the ruling BJP is engaged in a fierce fight with opposition Congress and a dozen independent candidates. In 2013, during the state assembly elections, the voting percentage in Dholpur was 81.34 percent.

“It was a peaceful election on 231 booths, which nearly 1500 polling personnel handled. Tight security arrangements were made on sensitive polling booths. Over 80 per cent voters exercised their right,” Chief Electoral Officer, Ashwini Bhagat told PTI.

He said that at one of the polling booths (No-163), due to some technical problem, voting had to be stopped.

“We have informed the matter to the Election Commission of India (ECI) and re-polling may be done on the booth,” he added.

For the first time voters exercised their franchise on VVPAT (Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail) machines, which have been introduced in the state for the first time.

Apart from BJP candidate Shobha Rani and Congress’s Banwari Lal Sharma and 13 other candidates including 12 independents contested election.

Sharma has won from the seat for five times while Shobha Rani is contesting in place of her husband B L Kushwah who was convicted in a murder case after which his membership was terminated.

Nearly 1. 91 lakh voters were eligible to to cast their votes. Counting of votes will take place on April 13.

