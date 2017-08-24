80 per cent turnout in Nandyal bypoll

An elderly voter being carried to a polling station in Nandyal on Wednesday. PTI An elderly voter being carried to a polling station in Nandyal on Wednesday. PTI

The Nandyal bypoll witnessed a record turnout with 80 per cent voting on Thursday. “This is the highest polling percentage in this constituency. Seventy-six per cent was recorded in 2009 and 71 per cent in 2014. Polling was peaceful in all the 255 polling stations. All the VVPT machines worked perfectly,’’ Chief Electoral Officer for Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Bhanwar Lal, said. Counting will be held on August 28.

The bypoll became necessary after the death of MLA Bhuma Nagi Reddy, who won the seat on a YSR Congress ticket in 2014 but joined the TDP in February 2016. The YSR Congress has fielded former minister Silpa Chandra Mohan Reddy and the TDP has put up Bhuma Reddy’s nephew Brahmananda Reddy. The Congress’s Gaddam Abdul Kaddar is also in the race. The Election Commission has asked the state poll panel to issue a warning to Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy for his objectionable comments against Andhra CM N Chandrababu Naidu.

