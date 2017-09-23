8-yr-old injured in Pak firing

Representational Image Representational Image

An eight-year-old boy was injured as Pakistani troops and Rangers resorted to unprovoked small arms fire along the Line of Control in Poonch and the international border in Arnia sectors on Friday night. Identifying the boy as Mohammad Shayad, sources said he sustained a bullet injury in Karmara area near Poonch.

More than 700 civilians, including children, were evacuated to safer places from near the international border in the wake of heavy mortar shelling by Pakistani Rangers in Arnia, R S Pura and Ramgarh sectors on Thursday night that left seven civilians injured. A number of houses have been damaged in these sectors.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App