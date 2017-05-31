8 minors among 9 dead after feast in Meghalaya

Four persons died at the Ganesh Das hospital in the state capital here, one at the Shillong Civil Hospital, one at a private hospital at Nongpoh, two in Nongkya village and one at the Umsning CHC, according to senior Health Department official Four persons died at the Ganesh Das hospital in the state capital here, one at the Shillong Civil Hospital, one at a private hospital at Nongpoh, two in Nongkya village and one at the Umsning CHC, according to senior Health Department official

Nine people, including eight minors, died and nearly 200 people were fell ill after eating rice and pork at an after-church feast in Ri-Bhoi district of Meghalaya, officials said. “Eight persons, including seven minors, died Tuesday due to food poisoning at Nongkya village,” district Deputy Commissioner CP Gotmare said.

Another minor died on Monday at Umsning, a senior Health department official said. Four persons died at the Ganesh Das hospital in the state capital here, one at the Shillong Civil Hospital, one at a private hospital at Nongpoh, two in Nongkya village and one at the Umsning CHC, the official added.

Nearly 200 others from nearby villages fell ill after consuming the food, he said. Of them, 80 were admitted to the Nongpoh Civil Hospital, 33 to the Umsning CHC, 23 to the Bhoilymbong health facility and the rest to the Shillong Civil Hospital, NEIGRIHMS and Ganesh Das Hospital, he added. The food samples have been sent to the Guwahati-based Public Health Laboratory, Joint Commissioner, Food Safety, SN Sangma said. PTI

