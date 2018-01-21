8 killed in collision in Jharkhand

Eight persons were killed and another was seriously injured when their MUV collided head on with a truck in Dumka district on Sunday. Seven of the deceased were going from Dumka to Deogharin the neighbouring district to appear for the Staff Selection Commission Examination while the eighth one is the driver of the vehicle, Dumka Sub-divisional Officer Rakesh Kumar said. The accident occurred near Jordaha Pahari under Jermundi police station of Dumka district. The injured was taken to the Sadar Hospital in Dumka in a critical condition.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App