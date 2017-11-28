8 kg of gold seized in Tamil Nadu coast; 1 held

One person was arrested in connection with the seizure, they said without divulging further details. This is the second major haul of smuggled gold in the district since last week. (Representational Image) One person was arrested in connection with the seizure, they said without divulging further details. This is the second major haul of smuggled gold in the district since last week. (Representational Image)

Gold weighing about 8 kg and valued at Rs 2.5 crore, allegedly being smuggled from Sri Lanka, has been seized and one person arrested in this connection at coastal SP Pattinam in the district, officials said. Directorate of the Revenue Intelligence officials said the gold was being smuggled from the island nation by sea when they seized it at the coast on Monday.

One person was arrested in connection with the seizure, they said without divulging further details. This is the second major haul of smuggled gold in the district since last week.

On November 20, gold biscuits weighing around 6.9 kgs were seized from a boat off Mandapam north sea coast and one person was arrested by customs and Q Branch Police personnel. Acting on a tip-off, they intercepted a country boat which arrived near Mandapam from Sri Lanka and seized the gold worth around Rs 2.35 crore.

