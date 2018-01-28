Eight injured in clash over eve-teasing in Muzaffarnagar

The officer said that a 17-year-old girl was allegedly harassed by a youth belonging to another community (Representational Image) The officer said that a 17-year-old girl was allegedly harassed by a youth belonging to another community (Representational Image)

A clash between members of two communities over an alleged eve-teasing incident in Sambhalheda village here left at least eight people injured, police said Sunday. The clash took place last evening in an area under the Miranpur police station, following which a case was registered against six people, of whom two were arrested, Circle Officer (CO) S K S Partap Singh said.

The officer said that a 17-year-old girl was allegedly harassed by a youth belonging to another community. Members of the girl’s community confronted them and a clash ensued, he said. They threw stones at each other and at least eight people, including two women, were injured, he said. The injured were admitted to a hospital. Security at the village has also been tightened, the CO said.

