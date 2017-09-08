8 detained in Jharkhand gangrape case, video surfaces on rape account

Representational Image Representational Image

Police have detained eight persons in connection with the alleged gangrape of a woman in Jharkhand’s Dumka district on Wednesday evening. The victim, aged about 20, is undergoing treatment in a hospital and her condition is reported to be stable.

According to police sources, the victim and a young man reached Moffusil police station late on Wednesday night. The man introduced himself as her friend and told police that half-a-dozen persons raped her after finding them at a desolate place, said the sources.

Meanwhile, a purported video of the victim’s friend narrating the incident has started doing the rounds on several news websites. In the video, the youth — his face hidden — is seen alleging that he and the victim were at a secluded place near Sido Kanhu Murmu University (SKMU), when four-five persons came there and asked for his cellphone. “When I refused, they demanded Rs 5,500. When I refused, they snatched my phone and called more people to the spot. Then they put a knife to my neck and took my friend inside (a jungle) where they took turns to rape her,” the man is heard saying.

He goes on to say that in a bid to destroy evidence, they “bathed” the girl in a nearby pond and abandoned her without clothes on. He gave his clothes to the girl and the two somehow managed to reach the police station, the youth is heard saying.

DSP Ashok Kumar Singh said: “We are not in a position to reveal many details at this point as it may affect the investigation. We are trying to catch the culprits at the earliest.”

SP (Dumka) Mayur Patel could not be contacted despite repeated attempts.

Contacted, DIG (Dumka range) Akhilesh Jha said, “We are in an advanced stage of the investigation. At least eight persons have been detained. Efforts are on to trace other culprits. We have been able to verify the involvement of around half-a-dozen persons. Their culpability is being ascertained. We are confident that the case would be solved soon.”

Asked about the video, Jha said, “I have not seen the video. Also, it would not be proper for me to comment on what statement a person gives to the media. We are working hard and on the basis of scientific evidence.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App