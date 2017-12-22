7th pay panel: Bill to double judges’ salary introduced in Lok Sabha

Prasad reached the Lok Sabha a little late, which led to Speaker Sumitra Mahajan telling him to be punctual. Prasad responded that he had been busy in Rajya Sabha. (Express Photo: Anil Sharma) Prasad reached the Lok Sabha a little late, which led to Speaker Sumitra Mahajan telling him to be punctual. Prasad responded that he had been busy in Rajya Sabha. (Express Photo: Anil Sharma)

Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad introduced in Lok Sabha Thursday a bill that seeks to increase over twofold the salaries of judges of the Supreme Court and 24 high courts. The High Court and Supreme Court Judges (Salaries and Conditions of Service) Amendment Bill 2017 provides for increased salaries as recommended by the Seventh Pay Commission (see box).

It would take an effect from January 1, 2016. The revised house rent allowance will be effective from July 1, 2017, and the rates of sumptuary allowance from September 22. Then CJI T S Thakur had written to the government in 2016 seeking a hike in the salaries of Supreme Court and high court judges.

Prasad reached the Lok Sabha a little late, which led to Speaker Sumitra Mahajan telling him to be punctual. Prasad responded that he had been busy in Rajya Sabha.

Telangana Rashtra Samithi leader AP Jithender Reddy opposed the introduction of the bill and sought to flag the Telangana demand for a separate high court. Mahajan did not allow Reddy to speak on the ground that he had not given any notice for that. She also ignored the assertion of Mohammad Salim of the CPI(M) that he had given a notice for opposing the introduction of the bill.

