7th Pay Commission norms: Centre tells Panjab University to bear 30 per cent fiscal liability

Punjab University (Express Archive) Punjab University (Express Archive)

The Panjab University, which is already going through a financial crisis, is in for more trouble. The Union Finance Ministry has informed the Panjab University that it would have to bear at least 30 per cent of the fiscal liability arising because of the revision of pay scales of employees, following the implementation of the 7th Pay Commission.

Watch what else is making news:

The Union Finance Ministry has already given its nod to implement the revised pay scales. In a letter written by the director of Union Finance Ministry, Amar Shth Singh, it has been made clear that the Union government would not bear more than 70 per cent share of the additional fiscal deficit caused because of the revision of pay scales.

Therefore, the Panjab University would have to arrange for around Rs 150 crore, which is 30 per cent of the funds required to meet the additional fiscal liability incurring owing to the implementation of the 7th Pay Commission.

Former Panjab University Teachers’ Association (PUTA) president Mohammed Khalid said: “If the government is saying that the university should pay 30 per cent of the fiscal liability and also generate money to clear its deficit, then PU will be in severe fiscal crisis and it will be hard to overcome the situation. It is a double harassment. Secondly, the autonomy of the institution should not be punctured, as being done by the government and MHRD. The PU is only autonomous by name now and there is no free hand in taking decisions.”

The university will discuss the revision of fee structure for various courses at its Syndicate meeting scheduled to be held on January 21. The university has proposed a 12 to 13 per cent fee hike in self-financed courses and 5 to 6 per cent for traditional courses. The proposal for the fee hike was mooted on the basis of the report submitted by a committee headed by Dean University Instructions Dinesh Gupta.

In case of diploma courses, it was proposed to increase the fee to Rs 15,000 from Rs 2,000. However, in some cases the committee has recommended a rollback in the fee structure. For pharmacy course, the fee is to be reduced to Rs 25,000 from Rs 50,000 and in department of laws, it is to be cut to Rs 20,000 from Rs 25,000. For educational technology and vocational education, the fee is to be reduced to Rs 32,000 from Rs 43,000. Distance education proposal

The Panjab University has submitted a proposal to the Ministry of Human Resources Development to start distance education. In the proposal, the university authorities are preparing to provide online education in various courses to the students across the country. Distance education is part of one of initiatives of PU to generate income to increase its revenue. Sources in PU said if the proposal got accepted, the fee structure would be kept according to the prevailing structure in the market for distant education courses.