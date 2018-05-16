7th Pay Commission: Madhya Pradesh employees to get increased DA

The decision on payment of increased DA was taken in a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. (Express Photo by Amit Mehra/File) The decision on payment of increased DA was taken in a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. (Express Photo by Amit Mehra/File)

The Madhya Pradesh government on Wednesday announced increased Dearness Allowance (DA) to its employees, officials said. An increase of 2 per cent in DA as per the 7th Pay Commission’s recommendation and 3 per cent as per 6th pay panel had been done.

As per Finance Department Principal Secretary Pankaj Agarwal’s orders, the DA increase as per both the pay panels has been increased with effect from January 2018 and payable from February 2018 onwards.

According to officials, the decision on payment of increased DA was taken in a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

