7th pay commission: J&K becomes first state to implement recommendations, 5 lakh employees to benefit

J&K Finance Minister Altaf Bukhari said Jammu and Kashmir was the first state in the country to implement the recommendations. (File) J&K Finance Minister Altaf Bukhari said Jammu and Kashmir was the first state in the country to implement the recommendations. (File)

The Jammu and Kashmir cabinet on Tuesday approved the recommendations of the 7th pay commission, becoming the first state in the country to do so. What will come as a sweetener for the five lakh J&K government employees and pensioners is that they will be able to draw the revised scales of pay from April itself.

“As already announced by the government, the employees will draw revised scales of pay from the current month,” the J&K information and public relations department said in a tweet on Tuesday. The salary of about five lakh government employees will see a 20 per cent hike, as per recommendations of the seventh pay commission, which were approved by the Union Cabinet in July last year.

Implementation of 7th Pay Commission Recommendations approved by State Cabinet — DIPR-J&K (@diprjk) April 24, 2018

The department also said the necessary notifications regarding the implementation of the recommendations would be issued by the state Finance Department, headed by Altaf Bukhari, by Tuesday evening. Addressing a press conference in Jammu, J&K Finance Minister Altaf Bukhari said Jammu and Kashmir was the first state in the country to implement the recommendations. He further said that despite the state reeling under financial constraints, the government would respect the commitment made by Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti. “We don’t have resources but our honourable chief minister has made a commitment and we have fulfilled it,” IANS quoted him as saying.

All necessary notifications regarding implementation of 7th Pay Commission Recommendations to be issued by JK Finance Deptt by this evening — DIPR-J&K (@diprjk) April 24, 2018

The increased allowances, as per the 7th pay commission recommendations, will impose an additional annual burden of Rs 30,748 crore on the Central exchequer. The big takeaway for government employees under the 7th pay panel will be the house rent allowance. The government has decided that HRA would not be less than Rs 5,400 in X category of cities (with population of 50 lakh and above), Rs 3,600 in Y category (with population between 5 and 50 lakh) and Rs 1,800 in Z category (with population below 5 lakh).

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd