7th Pay Commission: Centre approves modifications on pay and pensionary benefits

Rejecting the 7th pay commission’s recommendation of a slab-based system to calculate the disability pensions, the Union Cabinet Wednesday approved the original percentage-based system that was implemented after the 6th pay commission’s recommendations. Retention of the percentage-based system will benefit existing and future defence pensioners. This system also brings additional pension expenditure of Rs 130 crore per year will make Centre’s total annual pension bill approximately Rs 1,76,071 crores. This modification will be implemented from January 1, 2016.

An official statement released said, “The Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved retention of percentage-based regime, which the 7th CPC recommended to be replaced by a slab-based system.”

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, who currently holds the defence portfolio as well, said the slab system did not provide “sufficient compensation” for those injured or disabled during service. Moreover, he noted the problem of parity with civil defence employees.

“There was a decision on disability pension, in which there was an alternative slab system. There was a representation regarding it which said it was not sufficient compensation for those who get disabled during service, and there was also an issue of parity with the civilian employees,” he said.

“The Pay Commission reconsidered it and the parity they expected has been restored,” he said.

The Defence Ministry had referred this issue to the National Anomaly Committee, after the defence forces made representation to keep the slab-system, because it was leading to a reduction in disability pension for both current and future pensioners.

Jaitley also said the defence pensioners will have to options to choose from. “The pre-2016 pensioners will be given two options — one, they can take pension on the basis of 2.57 per cent multiplier. Second, a pay fixation formula given by the pension committee,” he said.

According to the official statement, the revised pension regulation will incur an expenditure of Rs 5031 crore for the year 2016-2017 which will be over and above the expenses already incurred in pension revisions. The move is set to benefit more than 55 lakh civil, defence, and family pensioners from before 2016.

“Pensions of pre-2016 pensioners were revised as per the second formulation, multiplying existing pension by a fitment factor of 2.57, though the pensioners were to be given the option of choosing the more beneficial of the two formulations as per the 7th CPC recommendations,” the statement said.

Jaitley said there were three other concerns that the government had accepted and elaborated on them. “There are three concerns which government has accepted — two before the Cabinet and one an executive decision…One relates to the pay matrix — increasing it from 24 to 40; second is an index of rationalisation for Colonels and Lieutenant Colonels from 2.57 to 2.67; and third, pay protection to those who are protected from Brigadier rank upwards because they lost the military service pay. Obviously you can’t get promoted and be paid less,” he said.

