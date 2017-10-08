79 per cent polling in 3131 gram panchayats in Maharashtra

The district-wise break-up of gram panchayats where elections took place: Nashik 150, Dhule 96, Jalgaon 101, Nandurbar 42, Ahmednagar 194, Aurangabad 196, Beed 655, Nanded 142, Parbhani 126, Jalna 221, Latur 324, Hingoli 46, Akola 247, Yavatmal 80, Washim 254, and Buldhana 257. The district-wise break-up of gram panchayats where elections took place: Nashik 150, Dhule 96, Jalgaon 101, Nandurbar 42, Ahmednagar 194, Aurangabad 196, Beed 655, Nanded 142, Parbhani 126, Jalna 221, Latur 324, Hingoli 46, Akola 247, Yavatmal 80, Washim 254, and Buldhana 257.

Elections to 3,131 gram panchayats spread across 16 districts to directly elect sarpanches registered 79 per cent voting on Saturday according to the state election commission. The results will be declared on October 9. State election commissioner J S Saharia said the poll process for 7,500 gram panchayats is under way. The elections in the second phase, covering 18 districts for 4,119 gram panchayats will be held on October 16.

