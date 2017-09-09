78% of Prime Minister’s development package to J&K sanctioned, says Home Ministry officials

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh met CM Mehbooba Mufti and the two leaders discussed various issues including development and security challenges facing the state. (PTI Photo) Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh met CM Mehbooba Mufti and the two leaders discussed various issues including development and security challenges facing the state. (PTI Photo)

The Centre has sanctioned 78 per cent of the Rs 80,000 crore development package for Jammu and Kashmir that was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2015, Home Ministry officials said today.

Home Minister Rajnath Singh, who is on a four-day visit to the state, reviewed the progress of the implementation of projects under the Prime Minister’s Development Package at a meeting with Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, Deputy Chief Minister Nirmal Singh, state chief secretary B B Vyas and officials from his ministry here.

“The Centre has already sanctioned Rs 62,599 crore which amount to 78 per cent of the total cost of the PMDP package,” officials said after the meeting. “The total cost of PMDP is 80,068 crore for 63 projects. PMDP includes assistance for rehabilitation of flood affected people. Rs 1,200 crore were given for the purpose and the project is complete now,” they said.

The project also includes the four-laning of Chenani-Nashri section of the National Highway which has also been completed. The cost of this project, which includes the longest road tunnel in India, was Rs 781 crore. Singh also reviewed the rehabilitation package for Jammu migrants which has been implemented under the PMDP, they said.

Earlier, Singh met Mehbooba and the two leaders discussed various issues including development and security challenges facing the state, the officials said.

