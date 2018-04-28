77.45 hectares of forest land for bullet train: Maharashtra govt seeks additional details before giving approval

Out of the 1,400 hectares required for the bullet train project in Maharashtra and Gujarat, 353 hectares will be required from Maharashtra. (Image used for representational purpose) Out of the 1,400 hectares required for the bullet train project in Maharashtra and Gujarat, 353 hectares will be required from Maharashtra. (Image used for representational purpose)

The Maharashtra forest department has raised queries regarding a proposal submitted by the National High-Speed Railway Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) seeking to divert 77.45 hectares of forest land in the state for the proposed Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project. Calling the proposal incomplete, the state government has sought additional details before giving its

approval. Out of the 1,400 hectares required for the bullet train project in Maharashtra and Gujarat, 353 hectares will be required from Maharashtra. According to state forest department officials, as many as 77.45 hectres in 41 villages of Thane and Palghar districts will need to be diverted for the project.

“In February, the NHSRCL put up a note citing details of the forest land they require for the project. This was followed by a detailed report last week, specifying details of the forest land. We have found certain details missing and asked them to work on it,” a senior state forest department official said.

The department has also asked the Thane and Palghar district collectors to certify that the land being sought is not under claims by tribals under the Forest Rights Act. They have also asked for survey details, including the number the trees to be axed on forest and non-forest area of the land to be acquired. Many other technical details for clearing the proposal have also been sought,” the official added. As many as 312 villages in Gujarat and Maharashtra are expected to be relocated for the project. The NHSRCL is acquiring land from the villagers, and the deadline for land acquisition is December 2018.Refusing to provide any more details, Dhananjay Kumar, spokesperson for NHSRCL, said, “We have submitted the proposal and it is under consideration.”

“According to the Forest Conservation Act,1980, the railways would have to afforest nearly twice the patch of deforested area, amounting to 154 hectares of land. They would also require to pay net present value close to Rs 9-10 lakh per hectare of forest cover that is diverted. After the forest department’s clearance is received, it will take at least a year for the forest land to be diverted before other clearances come in,” the forest department official added.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviewed the status of the project with senior state government and railway officials. Senior government officials said they have asked the forest department to speed up clearances for the proposal.

The project has been facing issues from farmers of Maharashtra and Gujarat who are opposing the land acquisition. According to NHSRCL, they are still in discussion with the families. Only 0.9 hectares of land, for the Bandra Kurla Complex station, has been acquired until now. The bullet train, expected to be inaugurated on August 15, 2022, will reduce the time taken to travel between Mumbai and Ahmedabad to three and a half hours, from seven hours at present.

