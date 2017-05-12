75 Years of Independence: BJP MPs seek House session to plan for 2022

Parliament of India. (File Photo) Parliament of India. (File Photo)

Over a dozen BJP members have written to Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan, seeking a special session of Parliament for drawing up a detailed plan for celebrating 75 years of India’s Independence which is in 2022. Though the event is five years away, the ruling party MPs are keen on the country undertaking a multi-faced drive right away for showcasing the country’s achievements and aspirations by then.

Sources disclosed that the members suggested that the proposed session discuss what should be the profile of India five years hence and the way forward from now. The two Houses, in their view, should also put in place a programme for projecting the rich cultural heritage of the country.

The members who have sent separate letters to the Speaker include Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha president Poonam Mahajan, BJP chief whip in the Lok Sabha Rakesh Singh, Meenakshi Lekhi, Harish Chandra Meena and Nishikant Dubey. More letters, according to the sources, were on the way.

A special session can be convened by the President on the recommendation of the Council of Ministers with an advance notice of 14 days to the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha and the Speaker.

Sources disclosed that no decision for holding the session or its timing had been taken yet. They said, ideally, it could be convened in the first half of June, before the nominations for the Presidential election begin.

