73 per cent Indians have trust in PM Modi’s government: Report

With 73 per cent people having faith in Narendra Modi government, India is one of the leading countries in terms of people with most confidence in their government, a report published by OEPD says. According to findings of OECD’s Government at a Glance report 2017, which analyses “the latest available data on public administrations” across countries, India is at third position on “Trust in government” chart, following Indonesia, which is at second position with around 79 per cent people’s confidence. Switzerland, with 80 per cent people having trust in their government leads the global index of countries with most confidence in their country, as per the report.

According to the report, the word “Trust” can be defined as “positive perception about the actions of an individual or an organisation”. The report further says that the “positive perception” is largely determined “by subjective assessment of individuals”. The report adds that trust in government may lead to “effectiveness of government” and “economic development”. “Trust in government leads to greater compliance with regulations and the tax system, facilitates social and political consensus, enhances the acceptance of policies that call for short-term sacrifices by citizens, and mobilises citizen engagement to enable open and inclusive governance processes,” it says.

Around 30 per cent people have faith in US government, the report says, while PM Theresa May’s government in Britain enjoys a confidence of 41 per cent people. South Korea, which has faced massive corruption scandal following the impeachment of Prime Minister Park Geun-hye, has lost people’s confidence and lies at the bottom of the pack with 25 per cent people having confidence in their government. Greece, which has struggled with economic crisis over the years, lies at the bottom of the chart with 13 per cent people expressing confidence in their government, as per the report.

The report cites data collected by Gallup World Poll (GWP), which collects evidence from perception surveys to measure the level of trust on an annual basis for OECD countries. The data is collected “based on proportional stratified probability sampling” and a sample size of around 1000 citizens for most countries is used for the purpose, the report says. It further cites the limitation on its research method that the data is measured on the basis of a single question of whether the people have trust or not in their national government, but does not take any particular areas of national governance in its ambit of research.

