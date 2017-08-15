71st Independence Day: BSF, Pakistani Rangers exchange pleasantries at Attari-Wagah border

BSF DG KK Sharma while exchanging sweets and pleasantries with the Pakistan Rangers at the Attari-Wagah border. (Source: Twitter/@ANI) BSF DG KK Sharma while exchanging sweets and pleasantries with the Pakistan Rangers at the Attari-Wagah border. (Source: Twitter/@ANI)

On the occasion of the country’s 71st Independence Day on Tuesday, security forces of India and Pakistan, posted at the international Attari-Wagah border in Punjab, exchanged sweets and greetings to mark the day. Amid rising tension between the two nations mainly in Jammu and Kashmir, India’s Border Security Force (BSF) and Pakistani Rangers exchanged pleasantries at the border. The beating retreat ceremony, that takes place at the border at sunset every day, took place today as well in the presence of thousands of people.

A cultural function was also organised on the occasion where school children performed on patriotic and folk songs. A small ceremony was held before the two forces exchanged sweets.

Director General of BSF K K Sharma was present during the event.

“Our force is known for its training and discipline. The coming generations should learn the same from BSF,” Sharma was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

He went on to add that there has been no infiltration bid on the India-Pakistan border manned by the BSF since January, 2016.

“We are going to implement comprehensive integrated border management, two pilot projects of which have already begun in Jammu,” he said.

On Monday, Pakistan had hoisted a 400-feet high flag on the Attari-Wagah border to mark its Independence Day. The highest flag in the history of Pakistan was hoisted by Pakistani Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa on the border. Made in Pakistan, the flag is 400-feet high and 120 feet by 80 feet in size.

