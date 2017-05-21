712 state tourists in landslide-hit Chamoli district

While 179 people from Maharashtra are believed to be stranded after a landslide near Vishnuprayag on the Badrinath route in Uttarakhand, the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) said that 712 tourists from the state were on a visit to the pilgrimage destination at present.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis told the Assembly on Saturday that they have ascertained a total of

179 passengers to be from the state. The chief minister had earlier in the day said 102 passengers were from Aurangabad, 33 from Pune, 58 from Sangli and six from Jalgaon.

On Saturday, NCP MLA Ajit Pawar raised the issue of the safety of the state tourists, following which the CM made a statement on the floor of the House. Fadnavis said the state had a permanent system in place through the disaster management department to coordinate during such operations.

R Nirvatkar, Director, SDMA, said, “We have identified that there are about 712 passengers from across the state. We are coordinating with the Chamoli district authorities, including the collector. We have been informed that the roads have opened up. There will be coordination with the railways too to make arrangements for the safe return of these passengers,” Chamoli District Collector Ashish Joshi said the roads had opened since Saturday evening.

“Currently, there are no stranded passengers. After the roads were opened, buses have begun plying passengers to safer destinations,” Joshi said.

The highway connecting Rishikesh and Badrinath was closed on Friday near Vishnuprayag in Chamoli district due to a landslide. Border Roads Organisation personnel were engaged in clearing the roads to rescue stranded passengers.

