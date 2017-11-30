71-year-old held under MCOCA, police say he sent money to Ravi Pujari through hawala

According to the police, accused Ramesh alias Dilip Israni (71), who has an office at Kalbadevi, had been sending the money to Pujari through a Dubai-based agent at least since January this year. According to the police, accused Ramesh alias Dilip Israni (71), who has an office at Kalbadevi, had been sending the money to Pujari through a Dubai-based agent at least since January this year.

The Mumbai Crime Branch Wednesday arrested a hawala operator who allegedly helped transfer extortion money from Mumbai to gangster Ravi Pujari via another Dubai-based hawala operator. According to the police, accused Ramesh alias Dilip Israni (71), who has an office at Kalbadevi, had been sending the money to Pujari through a Dubai-based agent at least since January this year. He has been booked under the Maharashtra Control Of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) and remanded in police custody until December 8.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Dilip Sawant said investigation in another case led them to Israni. While investigating an extortion case in which a builder from the western suburbs had allegedly been threatened by the gangster, the police had arrested four persons. “The interrogation of the accused and other leads helped us identify Israni as the hawala operator who helped launder the extortion money collected from Mumbai to Ravi Pujari,” said Sawant.

An officer said the role of Israni, a Ghatkopar resident, would begin after the extortion amount was collected in Mumbai. While he claimed to be an angadia worker who would deliver cash on behalf of businessmen, he was also part of a hawala network that had another agent in Dubai, said the officer. “The way it worked is that once the extortion money was given to Israni, he would tell another agent in Dubai over the phone the said amount was to be given to a representative of Pujari in Dubai. The money would then be passed on to the gangster,” said Ajay Sawant, senior inspector, Anti Extortion Cell. Pujari is suspected to be holed up in a Southeast Asian country.

An officer said the hawala network was also used when money from Pujari had to be sent to his men in Mumbai. The Dubai-based agent would inform Israni to pay a certain sum to these men. “Arresting foot soldiers of a gangster does not have a major impact as he will always find newer shooters. The arrest of his hawala agent, however, will block financial transactions that will make things difficult for him,” said the senior officer, adding they would question Israni to find out the other links in the racket.

The police have so far recovered Rs 7.24 lakh from Israni and also seized some mobile phones found on him. Israni has been charged with MCOCA for aiding and abetting an organised crime syndicate.

