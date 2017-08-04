70 years of independence: Govt to flag 70 schemes, two from UPA

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File/Reuters) Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File/Reuters)

THE CENTRE plans to showcase 70 government schemes to mark 70 years of Independence. The initial list of these initiatives includes two started by the previous UPA government: Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana and Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana. The rural roads project figures at No. 53 on the line-up and the affordable medicines scheme, which was started as Jan Aushadhi in 2008, at No. 60 on the list prepared by the Press Information Bureau. Ministries have been asked to suggest additions or deletions on the list, citing justification for such action. They were also required to submit an updated status report on each scheme by August 2.

NDA initiatives such as Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, demonetisation, Make In India, Standup India, Startup India, Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana, the (subsidy) Give Up scheme, Namami Gange, Smart City, Mission Indradhanush, Skill India, Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana and GST are a part of the list. The list includes a scheme that is yet to be launched, Bharatmala, which aims at constructing national highways to connect coastal/border areas, pilgrimage sites and district headquarters. At No. 70 is the One Rank One Pension move for the armed forces.

Notable omissions from the list are UPA flagships such as the Mahatma Gandhi Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), National Health Mission (NHM), Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan, Integrated Child Development Scheme (ICDS), National Rural Livelihood Mission, Jawaharlal Nehru National Urban Renewal Mission and the Midday Meal programme. Aadhaar, which was conceived by the UPA but is being pursued aggressively by the NDA government, does not appear on the list.

Official sources told The Indian Express that the list was drawn up at the “highest level”.  ”These 70 schemes will be showcased as India’s achievements in the 70 years since Independence. There will be the usual government advertisements on these, other publicity material will also be prepared to send the message effectively. The message will be tailored to suit the audience, so schemes that will be highlighted in urban areas may not receive the same focus in rural areas,” said sources.

Some of the names on the list, like the “Maternity Benefit Scheme”, are not so much a scheme as a change of policy. The Bill, which was cleared by Parliament earlier this year, increases maternity leave from 12 weeks to 26 weeks.

Then, there’s the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT), which has largely similar objectives as the Jawaharlal Nehru National Urban Renewal Mission. On the list, the achievements column for AMRUT reads: “Service Level Improvement Plans (SLIPS) for all 500 mission cities approved three years ahead of the mission period with a project investment of Rs 77,678 cr. Execution of projects worth over Rs14,000 cr has begun and rest under tendering and DPR preparation. About 22 cr urban population will benefit from this mission.”

This is subject to revisions made by the ministry — in this case, Ministry of Urban Development — and the launch date is listed as June 26, 2015. Pahal, a programme for direct benefit transfer for LPG consumers, features on the list — DBT was first conceived of by the UPA government. Also included in the list of 70 are some schemes that are not so well known, such as the Rashtriya Gokul Mission to “conserve and develop indigenous bovine breeds” and the National Young Leaders Programme to “develop leadership qualities among the youth.”

