70 years on, quest for India-Pakistan peace continues

Partition of the subcontinent 70 years ago came at a huge cost for Punjab and the tense ties between the two arch-rivals continue to pose a big nuclear threat, claimed politicians, scholars and concerned citizens at an event in the run-up to Independence Day in Jalandhar.

Batting for resumption of dialogue between India and Pakistan, Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar said that an undivided Punjab would have had 130 Lok Sabha seats, instead of 13 today.

The ‘Quest for Peace’ meeting backed by several organisations, also passed a resolution calling on both nations to ensure that all three main border links between East and West Punjab are opened for trade and travel.

Among other three resolutions passed, there was one calling for reshaping of security policies of both countries to end war-mongering. Calling for an early start of India-Pakistan talks, Aiyar questioned: “We can fight them, but why can’t we talk to them?” He said that there can be no winners in a nuclear war.

Speaking on the occasion, former MP from J&K, Sheikh Abdul Rehman, said both politicians and media responsible for rising tensions between both. Ginai Kewal Singh, former Jathedar of Damdama Sahib, argued that people in both countries wanted peace, but political leaders seemed against it.

