70-year-old man killed in clash in Rajasthan

A 70-year-old man was killed and his wife seriously injured this morning in a clash between two groups over a land dispute in Rajasthan’s Bundi district, the police said. The incident took place at Dagariya village under the Hindoli police station.

The police have booked six people, including three women, in the case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, including murder, they said. The elderly couple was attacked with swords and iron rods by members of their family. The clash broke out over a land dispute and building of a boundary, SHO Hindoli Laxman Singh said.

Dilbagh Singh died on the spot while his wife suffered serious injuries. She was admitted to the district hospital, but later referred to the Maharao Bheem Singh Hospital in Kota, he said The body was handed over to family members after postmortem, the SHO, adding that a search was on to nab the accused.

